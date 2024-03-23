On March 22, 2024, in San Felice Circeo, the carabinieri of the local branch, in pursuance of a Latina court order to replace house arrest with a preventive measure in prison, arrested a 51-year-old local resident. already under house arrest for burglary, aggravated bodily harm and stalking.

The Carabinieri of San Felice Circeo reported an escape from house arrest on March 9.

Previously, on January 24, 2024, he was arrested in pursuance of a Latina court order to impose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for the crime of theft, since on January 10 of the previous year he entered his half of the house. sister’s apartment, taking out a bag that does not contain. 2 mobile phones, documents and credit cards registered to the victim.

The man was transferred to Latina prison by order of the AG.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.