The successful screenwriter and writer dies at the age of 51: the messages of his final farewell are moving

The television scene is in mourning for the premature death of screenwriter Marco Tiberi at just 51 years old. The family, shocked by the terrible event, broke the news. The cause of death is currently unknown despite his very young age.

Marco Tiberi, born on 27 July 1972, is a well-known name as a screenwriter of numerous television dramas. Maestro Furio Scarpelli had praised his great ability to blend cinema and literature. The book “The Last Death of Peppe Bortone” was very successful, in which a declining actor gets back on his feet thanks to a soap opera which day by day restores his self-confidence.

His publisher Filippo Civati ​​writes a tweet full of emotion remembering his friend:

“Dear Marco, it would take a masterstroke, at Tiberi, that’s what we’ve always called it: an idea to write a completely different story.”

His most famous successes are: “I Mostri Oggi” directed by Enrico Oldoini, “Christine Cristina” directed by Stefania Sandrelli and “Man of Smoke” directed by Giovanni Soldati. Also successful are the collaborations carried out over the years such as the one with Emanuela Fanelli with whom he published an essay on comedy entitled “I could have called it ‘Woman’s Voice’ but I’m not at this level yet”. A career full of successful projects with great public response. The latest publication dates back to 2022 with the book in which he tells the political history of the Italian left entitled “Il sequestro. Counter-history of the Democratic Party”. In the author’s intentions the book is not intended to be yet another essay on the end of the left, but an attempt at redemption for all those who want to give their vote to a party that no longer exists.

The funeral will be held in the non-Catholic cemetery La piramide. At Villa Borghese, in the Casa del Cinema, a ceremony will be held in his memory attended by numerous colleagues and friends close to the writer.