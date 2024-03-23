In an impressive mix of innovation and luxury, Saudi Arabia is preparing to amaze the world with the construction of an infinity pool, which is part of the Treyam project. This oasis in the heights, located in a desert environment next to the sea, promises to be the ideal destination for those seeking tranquility and incomparable natural beauty. The pool, which will be approximately 36 meters high, will offer panoramic views of the Gulf of Aqaba and a unique visual experience for its visitors.

This ambitious resort joins others with which Saudi Arabia is committed to transforming the architecture and tourism of its country. This is part of the plan they have for the diversification of their economy.

This is what Treyam’s impressive pool will look like

Treyam will be distinguished by two tall buildings with an innovative architectural design that minimizes intervention in the natural terrain. This luxury complex, located at the southern end of the Gulf of Aqaba, will have 250 rooms, wellness spaces and fine dining restaurants. With all this it will offer guests a complete tourist experience.

However, what promises to be the star of this venue is a 450-meter-long pool, which will be on a beautiful blue lake in the Gulf of Aqaba. The structure, which will function as a bridge between both towers, will be located 36 meters high, which will give its occupants wonderful views.

The construction of the Treyam infinity pool, as well as the hotel complex, is being carried out by Neom, the state company behind this ambitious project. Neom positions itself as a leading force in the development of futuristic infrastructure, using advanced technologies and sustainable practices to carry out works that were previously considered impossible.

With this resort, its visitors will be allowed to enjoy different activities, such as water sports, such as sailing and scuba diving. Likewise, it will have health and wellness services with the latest technology in gyms and spas.

What other projects are there in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is not stopping at Treyam. The country is developing Neom, a megaproject that includes The Line, a futuristic linear city, and Epicon, a twin skyscraper in the desert. Additionally, projects such as Oxagon, a floating port city, and Aquellum, an inverted skyscraper only accessible by submarine.

One of those that has generated the most attention is the Mukaab, a cube-shaped skyscraper, whose size will be equivalent to that of 20 Empire States. Measuring 400 meters long, wide and high, the Mukaab will be a huge building that is expected to be ready by 2030. According to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, this infrastructure will become the center of the New Murabba, a city ​​where priority will be given to the inhabitant, who will enjoy an environment surrounded by vegetation and with easy access to essential services.