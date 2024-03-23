The pianist Maurizio Pollini has died, he was 82 years old. The Teatro della Scala in Milan reports this, “mourning” his passing, “one of the great musicians of our time and a fundamental reference in the artistic life of the Theater for over fifty years”, we read in the note from the Milanese Theatre. “The Superintendent Dominique Meyer, the Musical Director Riccardo Chailly, the professors of the Orchestra and the Scala workers are next to his wife Marilisa, his son Daniele and the whole family. Maestro Pollini’s funeral home will be held at the Teatro alla Scala. The details will be communicated soon”, concludes the note.