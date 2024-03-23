Dubai gained ground from the sea and built the largest artificial islands in the world: Palm Islands. This land, known as the ‘Millionaires Island’, is shaped like a palm tree and is an ambitious and eccentric project that was designed for a real estate and tourist development in the United Arab Emirates, where Cristiano Ronaldo recently bought an impressive 30,000-meter mansion. squares full of luxuries. The soccer player has other billionaires as neighbors such as Isabel dos Santos, the richest woman in Africa, millionaire Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel or Andrei Skoch, according to international media reports.

The Palm Islands in Dubai – made up of Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali and Deira Island, formerly known as Palm Deira – have become an emblem of luxury and engineering in the United Arab Emirates.

Palm Jumeirah, the first and most famous of the three islands, began construction in June 2001 by Nakheel, a company owned by the Dubai government. Photo: Axcapital

Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah, the first and most famous of the three islands, is a feat of engineering and real estate development. Its construction began in June 2001 by Nakheel, a company owned by the Government of Dubai. Designed in the shape of a palm tree, Palm Jumeirah consists of a central trunk, 17 fronds (branches) and a surrounding crescent that acts as a breakwater.

The island was created using sand dredging techniques and is considered the largest artificial island in the world. It was built mainly for residential and tourist use. Currently, it is home to thousands of villas, apartments, luxury hotels, beaches and tourist attractions. Construction of the trunk and fronds was completed in 2006, and the first residents began moving in the same year. Some of the most notable features are the following:

Mixed use: it is home to a mix of residential, tourist and leisure areas, including luxury villas, apartments, five-star hotels, private and public beaches, and attractions such as Atlantis, The Palm. Access and transportation: it is connected to the land sign by a monorail that facilitates access to main attractions and residential areas. Environmental sustainability: efforts have been made to create artificial reefs and promote marine biodiversity around the island.

Palm Jebel Ali

Construction of Palm Jebel Ali, the second planned island, began in 2002. It was designed to be 50% larger than Palm Jumeirah and was expected to house more housing, leisure areas and tourist attractions, including water parks.

However, the development of Palm Jebel Ali was significantly affected by the 2008 global financial crisis, leading to an indefinite pause in construction. Although the project has not been officially canceled, its completion remains uncertain.

Each of the islands was designed with a specific motif in mind. Photo: Emirates Aviation Authority

Deira Island

Originally conceived as Palm Deira, the third island was to be the largest of the three, with plans to extend to an area that would exceed the size of Paris. However, as with Palm Jebel Ali, its development was impacted by the 2008 financial crisis.

In 2013, the project was redesigned and scaled down, renaming it Deira Island. The focus moved towards creating an entertainment center and tourist destination, including traditional markets, hotels and public beaches. Unlike the other two islands, which are shaped like a palm tree, Deira Island has a more conventional peninsula configuration.