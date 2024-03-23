The emblematic binational tourist train that connects Tacna (Peru) with Arica (Chile) has returned to operation after a period of almost 3 years, marked by the global uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. This return is a symbol of resistance and adaptation in the face of the challenges imposed by history and nature.

The Tacna-Arica train, the southernmost tourist railway in Peru and the second oldest still in operation, tells stories of times past with each kilometer of its journey. Built in 1856 by the Arica & Tacna Railway Co. under the Government of Marshal Ramón Castilla. This transport is a living testimony of the rich history shared between Peru and Chile.

Since its inception, it has been an important vehicle for socioeconomic development and regional integration, and has overcome the challenges posed by political conflicts such as the War of the Pacific and the territorial transformations of the Treaty of Lima in 1929.

What is the first binational train in South America like?

The current administration of the train, led by the Regional Government of Tacna, reflects a continuous commitment to the improvement and preservation of this heritage. Over the years, the railway has seen several restoration and modernization projects, such as those carried out in 2015 with the support of the Spanish company Idom Engineering and Consulting, to ensure that it is still a vital and efficient link between Tacna and Arica.

The rebirth of rail service comes with the promise of offering passengers not only a means of transportation, but also an unforgettable cultural and tourist experience. The 62-kilometer route provides stunning views and traverses historic bridges, connecting travelers with nature and engineering from bygone eras. With a restored and modernized coach car, it has capacity for 49 passengers, guaranteeing a comfortable and enriching experience.

The average trip duration between Tacna and Arica is 1 hour and 20 minutes. Photo: Flickr

Adjusting to the new normal and health guidelines, the train currently operates with a daily departure from Tacna at 6:00 a.m., as a safe and efficient way to cross the border. Travel requirements reflect shared care and responsibility in preventing the spread of COVID-19, including presentation of a valid national ID and proof of full vaccination.

This reopening is more than a return to normality, it is an opportunity to revitalize local tourism and the economy. In this way, the arrival of hundreds of Chilean tourists is anticipated every week. In addition, the Tacna-Arica train symbolizes a cultural and commercial bridge, which fosters mutual understanding and bilateral cooperation.

The Tacna-Arica train is a means of transportation and a journey through history, culture and the impressive landscapes that define the border region between Peru and Chile.

The current administration of the train is in charge of the Regional Government of Tacna. Photo: Gob.pe

Its return is a testament to resilience and commitment to heritage and sustainable development, as it provides travelers a unique window into the Ticos landscapes that make up South America. This revival of the binational tourist train is a vibrant reminder that, even in the most challenging times, connection and exploration can flourish by offering new opportunities for mutual understanding and appreciation.

Schedule, fares and travel requirements

The Tacna-Arica railway service currently operates with two schedules: one at 6:00 am and another at 4:00 pm. This change represents an update with respect to previous information, which indicated a single daily departure.

The average trip duration between Tacna and Arica is 1 hour and 20 minutes. The speed of the service is due to the fact that it does not make stops at the border, since it only makes the necessary detention at its destination for immigration control.

Tickets remain priced at 20 soles and can be purchased directly at the Tacna and Arica railway stations, with sales hours from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the moment, ticket purchases can only be made in person.

Work is being done on the maintenance and conditioning of a motorcar with capacity for 70 passengers, which could increase the frequency of daily departures starting in May.

It is important to note that to travel on this railway it is necessary to have a valid DNI and, among the restrictions established by the Chilean Government, they include carrying fruits and pets. In addition, it is recommended to carry only personal luggage such as a backpack or suitcase. These measures are designed to streamline control procedures and prevent the introduction of agricultural or animal products that may represent a health risk.

Immigration, Customs, National Agrarian Health Service (Senasa) and the Tacna Regional Health Directorate (Diresa) offices have been installed in the Tacna railway stations to carry out the corresponding controls. This facilitates the procedures necessary to cross the border.

These requirements to access the Tacna-Arica railway are essential to guarantee safe transit and in accordance with current regulations in both Peru and Chile. The need for a valid ID, along with the requirement to have at least 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, reflects the importance of public health and safety in cross-border travel.