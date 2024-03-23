EU blocks Russian wheat, but France also wants to block Ukrainian

“We have prepared a proposal to increase duties on imports from Russia and Belarus” of some agricultural goods. “There are several good reasons for introducing this proposal: it will prevent Russian grain from destabilizing the EU market; it will prevent Russia from using the proceeds from exporting these goods to the EU; and it will ensure that Russia illegally exports stolen Ukrainian grain that does not enter the EU market.” This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The proposal concerns, in particular, “cereals, oilseeds and their processed products” imported into the EU from Russia and Belarus, Ursula von der Leyen clarified. “Generally speaking, my understanding is that regulating wheat imports is the right thing to do.” This is how Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida comments on the wheat statement.

But in the meantime, writes Corriere della Sera, European farmers are protesting against cheap Ukrainian agricultural products, which have flooded the domestic market, creating unfair competition. “And in fact, in the European Council conclusions, EU leaders ask the Commission and the Council (of EU ministers) to work to identify “fair and balanced ways to resolve issues related to autonomous trade measures for Ukraine.”

In particular, Corriere della Sera warns: “Poland and France want Ukrainian wheat to also be included among the “sensitive products.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shares the same opinion, according to whom “Ukrainian dumping is slowly destroying European farmers and Hungarians.” “Germany, on the other hand, is against an attack on Ukrainian wheat because it would cause significant economic damage to Kyiv’s already fragile treasury.”