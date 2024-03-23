The victims of the terrorist attack recorded at a concert at Crocus City Hall, Moscow, increased to 133 dead, according to information from the Russian Investigative Committee. Through a statement, published on the social network Telegram, the government agency indicated that the alleged perpetrators have already been arrested, while search operations for survivors or more bodies continue.

In parallel, the arrest of at least 11 people involved in the attack was confirmed, which has been attributed to the jihadist group Islamic State (IS). Among them are 4 terrorists who were arrested in the Bryansk region, on the border with Ukraine and Belarus.

Terrorist assures that they would be paid US$5,000 for the attack

The Russian journalist Margarita Simonián shared via Telegram a video with the testimony of one of the alleged perpetrators of the attack in Moscow, who assured that he was promised about 500,000 rubles (more than US$5,000) to shoot the attendees of the Crocus City Hall.

In this sense, the subject, who identified himself as Fariduni Shamsiddin, assured that he does not know the name of those who organized the attack, since they contacted him through a messaging application. Likewise, he noted that he arrived in Russia from Türkiye on March 4.

For the Federal Security Service, the attack recorded on March 22—which is already classified as the most serious in Moscow in the last 20 years—was carefully planned, since the attackers had left automatic weapons and flammable liquid in a hiding place with anticipation.

Putin promises punishment for those responsible for the Moscow attack

In a message broadcast on national television, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to punish those responsible for the attack at a concert last Friday night in Moscow. Although the president did not claim responsibility for the attack on the jihadists, he mentioned that the suspects were detained when they were trying to escape to Ukraine, a nation with which they remain at war and which denies any involvement in this recent attack.

In addition, Putin, who was re-elected for a new term until 2030, called the attack a “savage terrorist act,” for which he promised to punish all those responsible and announced a day of national mourning in honor of the victims.

The attack has caused great commotion in Russia, where police and special forces remain alert for any incident. For their part, Moscow citizens have spread out to multiple centers to donate blood to the 121 injured people, of whom 107 are hospitalized.

The displays of solidarity have also extended to the streets, where memorials with flowers, candles, posters and stuffed animals have been placed in honor of the 133 deceased. Several public events were canceled due to the situation, including the friendly match between the Russia team and Paraguay, scheduled for Monday, March 25.