One of the symbols that identify the United States is its flag, an element that has its own history, such as the creation of the American Union as an independent republic, and to which Americans swear allegiance. Despite having been modified on different occasions, the structure of its bars and colors did not change. Therefore, in the following note, learn what the 13 stripes or bars on the flag of the United States mean.

Why does the United States flag have 13 bars or stripes?

The 13 bars on the flag refer to the beginnings of the North American nation, when the Thirteen Colonies decreed their independence from the United Kingdom in July 1776, at which time the nascent republic made the Declaration of Independence, on July 4 in the Philadelphia Congress.

Currently, the Thirteen Colonies encompass the following states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

According to the state website USA.Gov, the United States Government website, the colors of the flag of the American Union have a meaning, they are part of the history of the creation of the national symbol.

The color red, known as Old Glory Red, represents valor and courage. White is associated with the purity and innocence of the nation. Finally, blue, called Old Glory Blue, is related to vigilance, perseverance and justice.

The flag of the United States has changed, throughout its history, about 26 times. Photo: USEmbassy.

Who was the creator of the United States flag?

The flag of the United States was established in 1777 by the Continental Congress. According to the institution’s resolution, the flag would be composed of thirteen alternating red and white stripes, in the upper left corner it would have a blue field with thirteen white stars, which represents a new constellation.

Although there is no official source that attributes the creation of the flag to a single person, some historians suggest that Francis Hopkinson may have been its creator. Before the independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776, there was no official flag, although, during the Revolutionary War, a flag known as the ‘American flag’ was used.

However, the person credited with the current design of the flag of the American Union, with the 50 stars, was Robert G. Heft, who was 17 years old at the time he designed the flag in 1958. This event was presented as a class project at his school in Ohio. Two years later, it was considered a proposal to become a national symbol, an event that occurred on July 4, 1960.