Rome, March 23, 2024 – As part of the control plan prepared by the General Command of the Local Police of the capital of Rome, aimed at strengthening surveillance services in areas with the greatest flow of tourists, last month the patrol of the I historical center of the Group stopped 60 people in the Colosseum area alone, when they approached tourists, trying to sell tickets at increased prices to visit the archaeological site.

The latest intervention took place yesterday when, within a few hours, officers identified four “line jumpers” near the Flavian Amphitheatre, who, following a ritual check, were fined €400 each. In accordance with the City Police Regulations, an expulsion order was also issued against them.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.