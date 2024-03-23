The era of Carlo Fuortes begins at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, today signed the decree appointing the former CEO of Rai as the new superintendent. Fuortes takes office after about a year of commissionership of the opera-symphonic foundation, entrusted to Onofrio Cutaia, who in a short time has restored the economic accounts and made up for the budget hole of the management entrusted in 2019 to Alexander Pereira (who ended up under investigation by the judiciary for embezzlement due to ‘cheerful expenses’).

The first important public commitment for the new superintendent will be the inaugural ceremony of the 86th May Festival set for April 13, with the symphony concert directed by maestro Daniele Gatti. Fuortes’ arrival also coincides with a statutory change: the foundation has two vice-presidents for the first time: the vicar Valdo Spini, appointed by the Tuscany Region, and Gennaro Galdo, representing the Ministry of Culture.

Carlo Fuortes, 64 years old, was chosen by the Board of Directors of the Florentine opera foundation, chaired by the mayor Dario Nardella, from a shortlist of three candidates. In his long career he was general director of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni and the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome. From 2003 to 2015 he was managing director of the Auditorium Parco della Musica in the capital, from 2012 to 2013 extraordinary commissioner of the Petruzzelli in Bari. In December 2013 he took on the role of superintendent of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, which he left in 2021 when he was appointed CEO of Rai, resigning on 8 May 2023. On 1 August 2023 he was appointed superintendent of the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, but only after a month and a half did the Court order the immediate reinstatement of Stéphane Lissner and The former CEO of Rai lost his job. Since then Fuortes’ name has circulated as superintendent of various theaters, including La Scala.

“I wish good luck to Superintendent Fuortes, who with his mandate is called to relaunch one of the nation’s major cultural institutions, restored thanks to the work of the extraordinary commissioner Onofrio Cutaia to whom I give credit, and to give prestige to its international vocation”, he declared the minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.

At the time of the signing, which took place in Rome, at the Ministry of Culture, together with the minister Sangiuliano and the superintendent Fuortes, the vice president of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Gennaro Galdo, the Chief of Cabinet Francesco Gilioli, the Head of the Technical Secretariat Emanuele Merlino and the general director of Entertainment Antonio Parente.

For his part, Fuortes stated: “I am happy and honored to be able to contribute in the role of Superintendent to the great history of this Theater which has enriched the musical heritage of our country since 1933. The Maggio Musicale Fiorentino is one of the most prestigious institutions representing Italian cultural excellence in the world. I thank Minister Sangiuliano for this assignment, the president of the Theater and mayor of Florence Dario Nardella and all the members of the Board of Directors for the trust placed in my name. I extend my thanks to the members of the Foundation , the Ministry of Culture, the Tuscany Region, the Municipality of Florence, the Metropolitan City and private partners, the Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze Foundation and Intesa Sanpaolo, recalling the fundamental contribution they have given over the last year to the recovery of the Foundation. In this regard, I would also like to thank Commissioner Onofrio Cutaia for the important recovery work carried out after the very serious collapse of the previous management”.

“I am aware of the responsibilities that await me and the tasks that this position entails – added Fuortes – Although it is too early to announce programs, I will commit myself to working for a new cultural and artistic project, which can confirm the extraordinary role of this great theater , through the artistic excellence of the programming but also thanks to its operational, economic and financial sustainability. I know I can count on two artistic companies, the Orchestra and the Choir, of absolute international value; under the guidance of Daniele Gatti, main director at the to whom I am personally and professionally linked, and to maestro Zubin Mehta, conductor emeritus, one of the greatest conductors of all time”.

“Alongside the Orchestra and the Choir, I know I can rely on all the people who are part of the Maggio, from the technicians of the various sectors, to the administrators who are engaged in their work every day with competence and professionalism. All this convinces me of the enormous potential of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and allows me to say that mine is not a bet, but a certainty that will bear excellent results, worthy of the history of the Maggio”, concluded Fuortes.

The mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, president of the Maggio Foundation, expressed his satisfaction: “The appointment of Carlo Fuortes as superintendent of the Teatro del Maggio is wonderful news that finally closes a very difficult and painful phase and opens a new phase of the future, relaunch and optimism. I thank Minister Sangiuliano for having valorised the loyal cooperation between all the institutions, the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani, the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Carlo Messina and Bernabò Bocca, president of Fondazione Cr Firenze. There was a great team effort that put the interest of the Teatro del Maggio at the center with its workers and its artistic prestige. Fuortes is a figure with undoubted experience thanks to the work carried out with excellent results at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma and at the management of Rai as well as other cultural institutions. I also know him very well, ever since he began his work as director of the Parco della Musica in Rome and since then we have never lost touch.”

“With the Board of Directors in its new structure and with the new Superintendent, the foundations are laid for a relaunch of the Foundation on the eve of the opening of the Festival without neglecting the importance of the economic-financial consolidation of this institution – concluded Nardella – I am very happy to conclude my mandate with this success, after very difficult months. We have never stopped believing in the strength of the Theater and the loyal collaboration of all members shows us that when we look at the general interest, important results can be achieved “.