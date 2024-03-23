loading…

President Vladimir Putin vowed to punish everyone involved in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, Moscow, which killed 115 people. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Terrorists massacred 115 people in a mass shooting and arson at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, Moscow Region, Russia, Friday night. President Vladimir Putin vowed to punish everyone involved in the attack.

Putin on Saturday (23/3/2024) made a public speech regarding the terrorist attack. He condemned it as a “bloody and barbaric” terrorist attack.

The attack also left more than 120 people injured.

In his video speech, President Putin declared a national day of mourning on Sunday (24/3/2024) to remember the victims of the attack.

Putin expressed his gratitude to all those who provided first aid, to law enforcement, and also to the general public who helped the victims.

At the same time, Putin stressed other efforts were underway, with a focus on preventing further attacks.

“In Moscow and the Moscow Region, in all regions of the country, additional anti-terrorism and anti-sabotage measures have been introduced,” he said, as quoted by Russia Today.

“The main thing now is to prevent those behind this bloodshed from committing new crimes,” he said.

The four suspected attackers were arrested in the Bryansk Region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, and are being transported to Moscow. According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the terrorists who carried out the mass shooting had contacts on Ukrainian territory.