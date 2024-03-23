Unidentified shooters opened fire at the Crocus City Hall music venue, located in Krasnogorsk, in the city of Moscow (Russia) yesterday afternoon, Friday.

As of press time, the exact number of casualties was unknown. However, according to reports from European agencies, the number of deaths would be at least 60. In addition, more than 100 injuries have been reported, according to Euronews.

“An unknown shooter opened fire at Crocus City Hall. “Currently, evacuation is being carried out,” said a representative of the emergency agencies. The Russian news agency Tass reported.

The Russian media presumed that it could be a terrorist attack, until the confirmation of the transnational terrorist group ISIS, through social networks, confirmed it.

ISIS claims attack

The Islamic State group (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack that was committed in a concert hall in a suburb of the Russian capital.

ISIS fighters “attacked a large concentration (…) on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow,” the terrorist group said in a statement posted on the Telegram mobile messaging application.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the shooting and fire caused by armed individuals in a concert hall in a suburb of Moscow as a “bloody terrorist attack.”

“The entire international community must condemn this hateful crime!” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zajarova added on Telegram.

According to the latest RT report, there are at least five children among the 115 injured.

The United States speaks out

The White House described the shooting in a Moscow concert hall as “terrible,” but at the moment it sees no “indications” of Ukraine’s involvement in the events.

“We are thinking of the victims of this terrible shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “The images are just horrible and hard to look at.”

“There are some moms and dads, brothers and sisters and sons and daughters who have not yet received the news. And this will be a difficult day” for them, she said. According to him “there are no indications at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting.”

Ukraine denies any involvement

Ukraine has “nothing to do” with the shooting, declared an advisor to the Ukrainian presidency, calling the tragedy a “terrorist act.”

“Let’s be clear, Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with these events,” Mijaílo Podoliak said on Telegram. “Ukraine never used terrorist methods of war,” he added.

The kyiv army faces the Russian invasion from February 2022.

Reaction

Sentence. Various foreign ministries have spoken out, such as the Peruvian one. “Peru strongly condemns the terrorist attack (…) in Moscow,” she says in a statement.

Misfortune. People armed with rifles and in camouflage opened fire on civilians in the middle of a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, according to RT.