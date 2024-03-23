Rome, March 23, 2024 – The Ministry of the Interior remains vigilant after the attack in Moscow in the last few hours. In fact, further strengthening of security measures has been ordered in a number of sensitive locations. Particular attention is paid to places of prayer, particularly synagogues, embassies and major transport hubs such as train stations and airports.

On Monday morning, again at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a meeting of the National Committee for Public Order and Security will be held to analyze the situation.

Shooting in a concert hall in Moscow: dozens of dead and wounded

