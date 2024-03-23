Moscow, March 23, 2024 – The death toll from yesterday’s attack on Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, on the northern outskirts of Moscow, was horrific (read here). The latest news from the Russian Investigative Commission, reported by local media, says 115 people died, including three children.

However, 121 people were hospitalized. Russian authorities attributed the death to gunshot wounds and asphyxiation due to a fire that broke out during the attack. But the death toll will still be preliminary. Meanwhile, security forces are working to “inspect” the scene of the attack, beginning to “seize evidence” and study CCTV footage.

Four terrorists involved in massacre arrested

Meanwhile, four terrorists directly involved in the attack have been arrested. This was reported by the Russian agency RIA, according to which Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed by the head of the FSB that after the massacre 11 arrests were made and among those arrested “all were terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack.”

The Russian Investigative Commission reported that “special services detained four suspects in the Bryansk region, not far from the border with Ukraine.” “They intended to go to Ukraine,” crossed the border into Russia and had “contacts with the Ukrainian side,” the FSB said, according to news from the Russian news agency Ria Novosti, relaunched by the BBC, which stressed that this was information that could not be instantaneous. subject to independent verification. “Ukraine had nothing to do with the terrorist attack,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak said last night.

Shortly before that, MP Alexander Khinshtein said police stopped two people in a getaway car in the Bryansk region, about 340 kilometers southwest of Moscow. A pistol, a magazine for a machine gun and Tajik passports were found inside the car. “The authorities of Tajikistan are in close contact with their Russian colleagues regarding the alleged involvement of the country’s citizens in the terrorist attack on March 22” in Moscow, a representative of the Tajik Foreign Ministry told the Russian TASS agency.

Putin-Lukashenko: “Together in the fight against terrorism”

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. This was reported by Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, clarifying that Lukashenko expressed “condolences in connection with yesterday’s terrorist attack in Moscow.” “The parties confirmed their readiness to cooperate in the fight against terrorism,” Peskov added in statements to Russian media.

ISIS claims responsibility on Telegram

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack Friday night in a Telegram post in which the group said its fighters subsequently escaped. A US official said Washington had intelligence to support the Islamic State’s claims. (Source: Adnkronos)

