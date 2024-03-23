Peace must always be sought in any case. However, those who are attacked have the right to defense.

Given the dynamics of the Crocus City Hall massacre in Moscow, in which more than 140 people died, the Islamic direction – ISIS or Caucasian separatists – seems most likely. Kyiv seems to be excluded, also because so far it has never used terrorism against civilians. Russian dissent and beyond point the finger at Putin himself, accused of using all cards, including killing his own civilians, to justify further repression in the conflict with Ukraine. Even Hitler is mentioned when he stated that the attack on Poland on September 1, 1939 was only a defensive action in response to a series of Polish provocations and in response to the persecution of the German minority in Eastern Poland. The Fuhrer’s explanation was a fabrication. On October 6, 1939, in order to reassure domestic and international public opinion, Hitler issued his “appeal for peace” in the Reichstag, in which he apparently offered the Allies a peace agreement, which, however, would be based on the enemy’s acceptance of all its terms. conquests, including the invasion and partition of Poland. In reality, this is a propaganda move that the Western powers cannot accept: a bluff. Is there a risk of returning to such a situation today? Karl Marx wrote that history repeats itself twice: once as a tragedy, once as a farce. He was wrong: the second is also in the form of a tragedy. The massacre at the City Hall Caucus in Moscow may well be a repetition of other terrorist acts of the past: Chechen (theater on Dubrovka), Islamic in the Parisian Bataclan theater. Tragedies always occur to the detriment of the innocent. However, even tragedies are not all the same, especially because of the consequences. In the West, mainly in Italy, there are still those who are not convinced that in the post-February 24, 2022 conditions, if Ukraine stops defending itself because it is no longer supported by the US and the EU, Ukraine will ultimately This will ultimately turn out to be allowing Putin to stretch his jaws towards the West, effectively starting the third world war.

Hard words. But this is reality. There is no point in avoiding this. However, those who are attacked have the right to defense. The goal remains to achieve a truce, a truce, and find a mediated solution to a devastating conflict less than a three-hour flight from Italy. The risk is that in the end, as was the case with Hitler and his allies, there will be no possibility of dialogue, of confronting Putin without having to a priori agree with him on his imperialist plan and accept that the only way to stop Putin wants to defeat him and militarily. Who today is capable of defeating Russia militarily, a country that is far from isolated? Europe? We're not kidding. USA only.

In this context of imperialist vision and action, Putin’s Russia today has the strength to focus on Europe, at least returning to its post-1945 state. This is not a political fantasy. This is political realism. This will not happen tomorrow, but it absolutely should not be ruled out. Today, Putin is open to negotiations only after the capitulation of Ukraine: “Ukraine does not exist except inside Russia.” If Putin gets the green light in Ukraine, he won’t stop there. Just like Hitler didn’t stop at invading Poland. However, the situation needs to be resolved: why not open up the possibility that Ukraine will be a “neutral country”, neither under Russia nor in NATO?