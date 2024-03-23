Rome, March 23, 2024 – In recent days, the State Police have arrested 6 people in 4 different situations on the railway line of the province of Rome. The investigation was carried out by agents of the railway police of the Lazio department.

In recent days, members of the Departmental Judicial Police, in the course of a service created to suppress crimes in the area of ​​Termini Station in Rome, arrested a man for failure to comply with a court order. In particular, the man was tracked down at the railway station, and based on the results of the investigation, a pre-trial detention order was issued against him. The subject was arrested and bound to one of the capital’s prisons.

A few hours later, the Departmental Judicial Police arrested two people jointly responsible for gross aggravated theft against a traveler. In particular, the officers, while on board the metropolitan convoy of line “A”, coming from Ottaviano and heading towards the Capitoline Termini airport, at the “Repubblica” stop, noticed two persons on board the carriage, surrounded by him, clearly suspecting that he was present in a particularly crowded convoy tourist. Both subjects were recognized as operators because they had already been detained in other circumstances, always together, aboard capital convoys and had previously been detained for property crimes. During the ascent/descent stages of Repubblica station, the runners, backed by the resulting crowd, went into battle, and while one managed to steal a wallet hidden in the jacket of the unsuspecting traveler in front of him, he then handed the other to his accomplice to hastily leave the column, to achieve impunity. The officers promptly intervened and blocked the accomplices, and this time one of the two tried in vain to get rid of the stolen goods, throwing the wallet he had just stolen on the ground; however, everything was immediately restored by the Polfer operators. The stolen property, consisting of the sum of 250 euros, various credit cards and documents, was returned intact to the rightful owner, who filed a complaint regarding the incident. The arrest of both subjects was recognized as valid and one of them was prohibited from remaining in the municipality of Rome.

The next day, members of the Judicial Police Brigade arrested a man for aggravated theft of a mobile phone from a Bulgarian tourist. In particular, an off-duty railway police officer, while on a metro line A train, noticed a man in the carriage, on the stretch between the Barberini and Termini stations, who approached a group of people. foreign tourists, so as not to be noticed, and, holding his left hand in a black bag, extended his right hand to the traveler’s backpack. Near the Termini stop, the subject, taking advantage of the crowd approaching the door to get off the train, with a sudden gesture deftly grabbed his mobile phone and indifferently tried to move towards the escalators leading to the metro exit. ., being immediately blocked by the intervening officer. The stolen goods amounting to 1,000 euros were returned to the owner after filing an expected complaint/complaint at the Polfer office. The arrest was confirmed against the subject, who was transferred to the capital’s prison.

In another case, members of the District Judicial Police team, during routine crime prevention and suppression activities at Rome Termini Station, arrested two people for aggravated theft of a backpack causing harm to a traveller.

Officers, while suppressing a robbery committed in civilian clothes, observed two subjects suspiciously wandering among the patrons of a retail premises located inside the railway station, constantly paying attention to the travelers present with luggage in tow. . Two runners, having recognized a customer who had risen from the table to ask for coffee at the counter, and, having exchanged unequivocal signs of understanding, committed their criminal act by approaching the unfortunate man’s luggage, and one, with obvious duty, noticed that there was no one whoever might have noticed them, the other approached the backpack left by the client near the table, and with a lightning-fast movement, taking advantage of the favorable situation, he appropriated the luggage placed on the cart, leaving quickly. The operatives reached the two men, blocked them and arrested them. The victim, who did not realize what had happened to him, was immediately found in the newspaper office, and the backpack with a tablet, smartphone and other electronic accessories inside, all worth 500.00 euros, was returned to him. complaint/complaint. Those arrested remained at the disposal of the judicial authorities after completion of the formalities.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

