Title: Supersex Director: Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini and Francesca Mazzoleni Screenplay: Francesca Mainieri Platform: Netflix Cast: Alessandro Borghi, Jasmina Trinca, Adriano Giannini, Gaia Messerklinger, Vincenzo Nemolato, Mario Pirrello, Tania Garibba, Saul Nanni, Johann Dionnet, Jade Pedri, Nutsa Khubulava, Linda Caridi, Enrico Borello, Francesco Pellegrino, Eva Cela, Pietro Faiella, David Kammenos, Giulio Greco, Clemence Thioly, Maximilien Poullein, Olaire Loth

Photography: Daria D’Antonio, Matteo Carlesimo Production company: The Apartment, Greenlandia with Small Forward Editing: Gianni Vezzosi, Giuseppe Trepiccione, Marcello Saurino, Michele Gallone Music: Ralf Hildenbeutel Set design: Veronica Rosafio Costumes: Stefano Ciammitti Genre: biographical, dramatic , erotic Year: 2024 Episodes: 7 Episode duration: 42-55 minutes Country of production: Italy

As usual it was all his algorithm’s fault. I’m talking about Netflix, obviously, and what else, that on the homepage the Supersex poster kept shooting at me, with the seductive red writing “Recently Added” and the look of a blonde who seemed to me to be Moana Pozzi played by some actress who it looked like. All this to plot for my click, without me even realizing that it was a series about Rocco Siffredi (would I have clicked anyway without Moana? Bah, the arduous sentence for posterity).

The fact is that my click was there, and what I found was not what I was hoping for (Rocco, you scammed me).

Supersex, to the plot

What is Supersex in a nutshell? It is the fictionalized story in 7 episodes of Rocco Siffredi, from the humble origins of Ortona, through his first approach to the world of porn in Paris (where he was a guest of his brother Tommaso and his partner Lucia, more on that soon), up to his consecration with the 1994 Cannes porn Oscars and meeting Rosa, who would become his wife and mother of his children.

In between, sexual encounters with a whole series of women, including those in a Parisian swingers’ club where Rocco will meet Gabriel Pontello, his childhood idol and protagonist of the pornographic photo novel “Supersex” (hence the name of the series), the introduction to the world of porn with director Riccardo Schicchi and the scenes with Moana Pozzi (here she is).

But what will dominate will be all that dramatic narrative centered on Tommaso, Rocco’s favorite “brother” (his life model when he was a child), his partner Lucia (an invented character who represents a set of all the women known to Rocco, who does not they can freely live their sexuality because it is limited by the unhealthy masculinity of their companions), and the relationship that Rocco has with his mother Carmela (a bit catholicly bigoted, but who loves him very much).

Supersex, the review and the characters

Continuing the discussion of the previous paragraph, the problem of the series is, in my opinion, all here. That is, it is the claim that the existential dramas of Rocco Tano (and not Siffredi, which is the stage name borrowed from the character played by Alain Delon in the 1970 film Borsalino) are something interesting in themselves.

But no, dear Rocco, I’m not. We all experience suffering, injustices of life (and certainly, for example, that our brother Claudio died at 12 is an injustice of life), but just because we have experienced pain does not mean that this has relevance on the aesthetic level of a cinematographic work.

And so on the entire relationship that Rocco has with his mother. Just because we love our mother doesn’t mean, again, that she has any narrative depth (the good soul of Mrs Carmela will forgive me, but when her character appeared I was looking for videos of domestic otters on Youtube. By the way, did you know that that domestic otters are illegal in our country?).

Not to mention, then, the whole story itself that happens in Ortona (the most boring municipality in Italy), among children without any art or role (as we all were, for goodness sake. But let’s avoid giving space in the ” biographies” to childhood, except in exceptional cases, thank you), violent gypsies who really care, and in general a small-town atmosphere that doesn’t arouse any kind of involvement (always narratively speaking, then living in Ortona in reality will be beautiful, I don’t I doubt it, there is also the sea and in the north there is only fog, so 1 to 0 for Ortona and the ball in the centre).

The situation improves a little when we move to Paris, although between the second and third episodes the only things worthy of note are a soft femdom scene where Rocco licks the mistress’s boot while wearing a collar and are interrupted by the invasion of the swinger club by Jean Claude and Tommaso, who tells his brother all kinds of things and attacks the mistress (the sequence is interesting, it is one of the first where the fragility of Tommaso’s masculine manifests itself in a violent way), and a another scene where Moana crawls with irresistible elegance.

(You can evaluate the scene at the end of the third episode following the one in Moana just described, with Rocco becoming Siffredi by masturbating and coming in 10 seconds at a table, thus demonstrating absolute control over his body. It’s not horrible, but I’m still skeptical ).

These two scenes join the first ever of the entire series, where Rocco announces his (temporary) retirement from porn in 2004 and ends up having an animalistic sexual relationship with a certain Noemi, who begs him not to give up that world and then getting taken from behind almost in public by Rocco after sucking his fingers (it all has a fair impact) (Yes, of course, we also see Tommaso aged badly before sitting among the spectators, but that’s not what catches the attention).

For the rest, episodes 1,2 and 3 are very boring, with out-of-place dramatic music, insipid interior monologues and a criminal use of slow-motion.

From the fourth episode onwards we glimpse what Supersex could (and should, in my opinion) have been, with a (mentioned) acceleration of the pace (the episodes were directed by multiple directors) and with a more focused focus on the world of porn, which is the real extra something in Rocco Siffredi’s existence, even though he tries to point out that he is not exclusively that.

(but only fools could think that a porn actor doesn’t have feelings and fragilities that don’t strictly concern the sex industry, and it’s nice that Rocco talks about it in the various interviews he gives, but outside of porn or the swinging club that of Rocco is an existence like many others, which, in fact, do not have a series on Netflix).

And then there is much more space for Riccardo Schicchi, pornographic director, founder of the “Diva Futura” agency, as well as mentor of Moana (and husband of Eva Henger, but this is not said), who is a much more interesting character than that sentimental pappardella that dominates the series.

We see something of the activism that will then lead to the Love Party (whatever one might think of this party, there have been worse ones in the history of the Republic), with the raid of the Police in the theater where the show was taking place organized by him, and with the arrest of Schicchi himself who then shouts something about free love in handcuffs.

Hilarious (whatever one thinks of Schicchi) is the scene where the director himself, under the dismayed gaze of Rocco, sets fire to the neighbours’ doorbells in response to an attempted fire caused by them against his, thus inveighing against Catholic respectability petty bourgeois.

Just as Franco Caracciolo’s character is perfect (dramatic but in a truly brilliant way), one of the “Coccodè Girls” who dances at the party in the villa, and who then has some of the few lines of dialogue that really work in the whole series ( “How did John die? He died of love, like all of us”, alluding to the sickle of AIDS). It is in homage to Franco that Rosa, Rocco’s wife, will choose the surname Caracciolo.

I’ve already said enough about Moana, I only recall an interesting dialogue with Rocco in the theater and his grace in having his bottom whipped.

But then we return to the sterile drama of Tommaso and Lucia (which I will discuss further later), we even return to Ortona (sigh!), and I start looking for domestic otters on Youtube again, not paying attention due to boredom to what happens on screen (I don’t even want to say a word about how cloying the 10-month escape on the island with the blonde girl whose name I didn’t catch in episode 5 is, even though in fact I spent more than 30) (but why didn’t we stay in the Schicchi Caracciolo Moana mood for the whole series?) (I looked at the end, her name was Tina).

I won’t say anything about the porn Oscar scene in Cannes, I’ll leave the surprise to you.

I’ll mention two things in closing this section: yes, there’s the head-in-the-toilet scene (if you don’t know what I’m referring to, expect the worst), and yes, there’s also the fellatio scene at the funeral (don’t wonder whether it’s true or not, don’t be a killjoy).

Tommaso, the fragile masculine who destroys and self-destructs

One of the themes of the series is this, that of a fragile and unhealthy male (I refuse to call it “toxic masculinity” because it smacks of a cliché, like the word “boomer”) who, feeling threatened by the freedom of the feminine, sometimes reacts violently.

This is what Tommaso, the mythical “brother” of Rocco as a child, embodies, among other things, who often ends up attacking Lucia due to jealousy or violently despising what Rocco does that is not in line with his idea of ​​masculine ( see the reaction in the scene with the mistress in the swinger’s club), Tommaso then reaching psychic self-destruction.

The series deals with the issue with an intelligent attitude, highlighting all the damage (sometimes unfortunately irreparable) that this attitude can bring, but without that little inquisition finger that only raises walls and prevents people from really questioning themselves.

But then what is the problem if the issue is treated with an intelligent attitude? The usual problem with this series, which does it in a boring way.

So it’s better for many young people to listen to the interviews of both Rocco and Borghi for the promotion of Supersex instead of watching 6 hours of milk on their knees (with some glimpses of quality, already highlighted).

A few words about the Supersex actors

Let’s start with Alessandro Borghi, who still proves to be one of the best Italian actors around. Just one note: if the laughter when it is hinted at or extended is perfect (see the two laughs that open and close the series), when it is coarse there seems to be the Crozza effect. It’s true that Rocco does that type of laugh in an absolutely particular way, but it almost seems like a parody.

(I won’t comment on the Borghi pin, everyone can judge for themselves).

Good performance by Jasmine Trinca (Lucia), excellent that of Adriano Giannini (Tommaso).

Little to add about Gaia Messerklinger (Moana Pozzi), Vincenzo Nemolato (Riccardo Schicchi) and Mario Pirrello (Franco Caracciolo), they were perfect characters.