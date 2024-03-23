Satine Film will bring Sterben (Dying) to Italian cinemas. Matthias Glasner’s debut film was presented in competition at the Berninale 74. Where it won over the public by winning the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay, the Morgenpost Readers Jury Best Film award and the Best German Arthouse Cinema Film award.

Matthias Glasner alla Berninale 74

Welcomed by the international press as “A work full of life”, Sterben (Dying) is the sharp, explosive story that will catapult you into the events linked to the Lunies. A family increasingly torn apart by the episodes of life and now devoid of conventional love bonds, which director Matthias Glasner stages, under a cold and grotesque gaze. He challenges the taboo of conventions with the aim of exposing feelings and situations within the work. Creating a surprising modern melodrama in a realist key, where the authentic and similar interpretation of the cast is the setting for the relational debate.

Sterben (Dying), the director stages life and death, in a complex and powerful family work

Sterben (Dying) is the story of a family, which has long hidden behind a veil of appearance and deception. It comes together due to a bereavement that has affected them. An absent father, kidnapped by dementia, a mother always busy, a son who works as an orchestra conductor in Berlin and a daughter, employed as an assistant in a dentist’s office, with some alcohol problems.

At times it seems like a normal family, a bit strange of course, after all, how many types of families do we know? From the most classic to the most extravagant, the Lunies family represented by Glasner is at times distant, divided and distracted. Those walls keep them separate, which keep them distant, each with their own life and their own problems, becoming the backbone of the story, built from six chapters, poised between the sense of life and the hint of death.

Holding the threads of the story are the parents, Lissy and Gerd, now old and defenseless, suffering from various illnesses, suspended in a limbo of senile dementia. The director addresses all this in an ironic way, despite the complex themes. A family portrait that touches on the themes of loneliness in the cardinal points of an existence that is sometimes over, and for others just begun.

A parallel line that Glasner always chases in Sterben (Dying), beginning and end, without rounded narrative devices. Fake loves, broken promises, existential problems that converge in a strong but at the same time fragile work capable of unleashing the most emotional aspects of the human being. A story stuck between disenchantment and indifference.

Sterben will be released in Italy on the Satine Cult label

Matthias Glasner’s debut film will be released in Italian cinemas, with Satine Cult. The new sector dedicated to the bravest and most original voices of contemporary cinema. Label which has already welcomed, with great response, works such as “The Lover, the Arab and the Stroller” by Alain Guiraudie.

“We are honored and proud to be able to let the Italian public discover this bold and meaningful film,” declares Claudia Bedogni, CEO of Satine film, “and we thank Match Factory for their trust. It is a truly unclassifiable work due to its originality which overwhelmed and shocked us from the first viewing. We are certain that other spectators will also empathize with the sincerity and artistic flair with which the director has treated topics that are dear and personal to him but in which everyone, in some moments, can recognize themselves. The beauty of cinema is also this.”

A film absolutely not to be missed

Through this choral work, the director sucks the spectator into the screen and into the lives of the characters. You will enter the story emotionally, almost like a secondary character, who is hidden there, behind those walls. Sterben (Dying) will lead you to reevaluate yourself, and let out those skeletons in the closet you’re afraid of. Coming soon, and will you go and see it?