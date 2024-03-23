A famous surgeon has decided to express his opinion regarding Kate Middleton’s illness

For several hours now, there has been nothing but talk about the sad health condition that afflicts poor Princess Kate Middleton. Many people have decided to express their point of view on her health, but only the experts seem to have what it takes to do so in a serious and thoughtful manner.

Kate MIddleton

In this regard, an internationally renowned surgeon has decided to express his vision of the facts on the pathology that affected the Princess of Wales. Here are her words.

Kate Middleton talks about the evil that struck her

After several scandals and many mysteries that have not found any resolution, Kate Middleton has decided to get involved and speak firsthand about her situation. In recent times there have been many question marks that have hung over the English royal dynasty.

Kate e William

There was talk of kidnappings, doubles, betrayals and so on and so forth. The beautiful Kate, however, decided to put her face to it. After a period of disappearance from social media, the woman created a video to inform everyone that she had cancer.

A few months ago the Princess of Wales underwent a rather delicate operation and has now announced that she will have to undergo cycles of chemotherapy to heal permanently. For this reason she will not participate in upcoming public engagements, as it is obvious that her priorities are other than hers.

The surgeon’s considerations on Kate Middleton’s case

Several doctors and experts have decided to analyze the case of Kate Middleton and the pathology that suddenly struck her. Among all these, an Italian surgeon specialized in oncology also appeared, namely Marco Antonio Zappa. Obviously these are simple hypotheses, as without medical records in hand it is really difficult to understand what the truth is.

Sometimes what may appear to be a simple polyp endoscopically turns out to be something more dangerous following a biopsy. If the princess has to undergo chemotherapy it is very likely that some lymph nodes will also be affected by the disease. We don’t know where Kate got the tumor, but she may have had surgery for a polyp with atypical cells blocking the intestine and which later turned out to be an adenocarcinoma with lymph nodes.

Marco Antonio Zappa and Kate Middleton

The surgeon then made it known that the causes of this operation could be infinite, as diverticulitis could also be a more than valid diagnosis in this case. The chemotherapy option was certainly proposed precisely to limit the tumor and block it before it affects the adjacent structures. In any case, prevention remains the best way, which is why it is hoped that Kate Middleton will recover as quickly as possible.