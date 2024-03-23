Next Monday, April 8, Mexico will be a spectator of an incredible astronomical phenomenon that only usually occurs every 300 years, it is the Total Solar Eclipse that will plunge 55 places in the country into darkness.

According to specialists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in only four states of Mexico will it be completely dark: Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila and Chihuahua and among these states are the places where you can enjoy 100% cent of the eclipse.

What places in Mexico will go dark with the Solar Eclipse?

For the lucky ones who are at the points of maximum visibility, the total phase of the eclipse will begin at 11:07 a.m., extending until 11:11 a.m. This cosmic event, which will last 2 hours and 41 minutes, promises to be an impressive spectacle.

Sinaloa:

Mazatlan, The Cross, Dimas, Elota, The Jump, The Walamo, Aguaverde, Teacapan, Cacalotan, Escuinapa, Villa Union, Concord, San Ignacio. Nayarit: Quinichis, Tecuala, Acaponeta, Huajicori

Durango:

Nazas, Rodeo, New Ideal, City Laredo, Tlahualillo of Zaragoza, Gomez Palace, San Pedro del Gallo, Santiago Papasquiaro, Conet of Commonfort, Cuencame, Canatlan, Guadalupe Victoria, Cuauhtémoc, Ignatius Allende, Name of God.

Chihuahua:

Ejido

Coahuila:

Ciudad Acuña, Hidalgo, Piedras Negras, Nava, Nueva Rosita, Allende, Guerrero, Sabinas, Melchor Muzquiz, Palau, Ocampo, Minas de Barroterán, Lamadrid, Monclova, Laguna del Rey, Nadadores, Cuatro Ciénegas, San Pedro, Torreón, Nazareno.

According to NASA, the South Pacific will be the first continental place to experience totality of the eclipse at 11:07 a.m. on April 8, and even if your residence is not among the aforementioned list, you should know that in the rest of the states, the eclipse will be seen partially.

