The Total Solar Eclipse is an exceptional event that deserves special attention, since it only happens every 300 years and this year both Mexico and other parts of the world will be able to witness this event that will take place on April 8.

The so-called “ring of fire” is already generating quite a bit of expectation because it will darken some cities in the country for the most part, so parents and guardians should consider the necessary security measures to observe it without risks. Thus, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has taken measures to guarantee the safety of students during this unique event.

Which states extend Easter holidays due to the Solar Eclipse?

Although the official calendar establishes that the Easter holidays will end on Friday, April 5, the SEP has decided to extend them in some states.

This is Durango, where the head of the Secretariat of Public Education of the State of Durango, Ulises Adame, reported that the vacation would be extended one more day in the municipalities of Nazas, Mapimí and Tlahualilo, with the aim of not risking visual health. of his students.

Also in Sinaloa, the Ministry of Public Education and Culture authorized the extension of the Easter holiday period to guarantee the safety of Basic Education children during the Total Solar Eclipse, so the return to the classrooms will be until Tuesday April 9th.

Through a statement, Catalina Esparza Navarrete, in charge of the Office of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture, highlighted that this measure was agreed so that students can observe this phenomenon from their homes under the care of their parents.

