Almost there! Next Monday, April 8, the Solar Eclipse 2024 will occur, which can be seen in Mexico in a unique way.

According to Gregory Schmidt, scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Mazatlán, Sinaloa will be the best place in the world to witness the 2024 Solar Eclipse and stated that this event “will not be repeated in this area until in 300 years.”

In addition to this, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), through the Mexican Space Agency (AEM), reported that it will work together with the US space agency and the Mazatleca Astronomical Society, in the educational activity “Total Eclipse of Sun – April 2024”.

For his part, the general director of the AEM, Salvador Landeros Ayala, explained that “Mexico will be in the eyes of the world,” because the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, was chosen by NASA as the best geographical point to settle and document the total solar eclipse

It is worth mentioning that the astronomical phenomenon will begin at 09:51 central Mexico time.

According to the space agency, a total solar eclipse is the only type of Solar Eclipse where viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses (which are not the same as regular sunglasses).

It is only safe to remove eclipse glasses during what is known as totality, the brief period of time when the Moon completely blocks the Sun.

In addition to this, NASA reported these recommendations to be able to observe the Eclipse in its entirety.

Meteorological conditions:

You need clear skies to have the full eclipse experience, with a clear view of the Sun and Moon. However, the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses remains noticeable even with cloud cover.

The place:

To see all stages of a total solar eclipse, you must observe it from somewhere along the strip of totality: the places on Earth from where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun.

Eclipse watchers outside the path of totality could see a partial eclipse, in which the Moon covers most of the Sun, but not all of it. Eclipse glasses are required for the entire duration of an eclipse when viewed from outside the path of totality.

