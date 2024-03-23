loading…

The terrorists who massacred 115 people in the attack on Crocus City Hall, Moscow, Russia, tried to flee to Ukraine, Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – The terrorists who massacred 115 people in an attack on Crocus City Hall, Moscow Region, Russia, on Friday night planned to flee to Ukraine. This was the announcement by the local Federal Security Service (FSB), Saturday (23/3/2024).

Four attackers were arrested in the Bryansk Region near the border, and are being transported to Moscow. According to the FSB, the terrorists who carried out the mass shooting had contacts on Ukrainian territory.

“After committing the crime, the perpetrators tried to escape by driving a car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border,” said the FSB, as quoted by Russia Today. “However, fourth [tersangka] the terrorist was detained within hours.”

According to the FSB, seven other people have been arrested following the mass shooting. The FSB added that the attack was carefully planned, with a number of weapons having been collected beforehand.

The investigation is ongoing, with the FSB seeking to determine all the circumstances surrounding the case.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday evening at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, on the western outskirts of the Russian capital. The concert venue, which had an estimated capacity of 7,500 people, was almost full when the terrorists attacked.

After shooting indiscriminately with assault rifles at the crowd of panicked visitors, the attackers then set fire to rows of chairs inside the concert hall. The fire quickly consumed most of the building, including the roof.

