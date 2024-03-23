The Mexican authorities rescued today, Saturday, 18 people who were kidnapped by criminal groups in the midst of a wave of kidnappings that shook the state of Sinaloa yesterday, where more than 600 special forces soldiers were sent to reinforce security and search for the victims. .

The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, announced on his social network account and where the rescue was achieved.

Rocha said that the authorities are still maintaining an intense operation in which police and military forces are participating to locate another seven people who are still deprived of their liberty.

The mass kidnapping was recorded yesterday Friday in different areas of the community of La Noria, on the outskirts of the city of Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa, where members of criminal groups kidnapped members of at least three families, according to the Secretary of Security. State public, Gerardo Mérida.

To address the situation, federal authorities sent two special forces battalions to Sinaloa on Friday, made up of more than 600 elements, to participate in search operations for the missing people.

Another 300 soldiers and a battalion of the National Guard also joined the operation.

So far the authorities have not reported who the perpetrators of the kidnappings would be or if arrests have already been made.

The Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday that it opened an investigation into the facts and that it does not rule out any line of investigation.

The kidnappings were recorded one day after the murder of three people, who were burned and two of them had their throats slit, in the Badiraguato mountain range, in Sinaloa, allegedly by members of criminal groups.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Read more: More than 600 soldiers join the search for the missing

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions