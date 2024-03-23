“Colon cancer is one of the most common, there are around 60-65 thousand new diagnoses in Italy every year. The numbers are particularly worrying, especially today many younger people are getting sick than in the past. We are talking about 60,000 deaths from colon cancer ; 2 million are those throughout the world, of which 400,000 in Europe and 60,000 in Italy. Important numbers that require an important response. Prevention for this type of cancer is fundamental: colon cancer is one of those tumors that thanks to a accurate prevention may not develop. The tumor, in fact, usually arises from a polyp, which is not yet a real tumor, and if removed it will never become cancer”, said Giuseppe Sica, head of Uosd Minimally Invasive Surgery and digestive system of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, on the occasion of the European Colorectal Cancer Prevention Month.

“Colon cancer can be cured in over 67% of cases. These numbers also include when it arrives really late, i.e. when the tumor is now metastatic, thanks to much more radical surgical interventions. Technology today has made progress as a giant, we can use robotics but also minimally invasive surgery with 4K, 3D cameras. We must rely on high-volume centers, where there is a multidisciplinary team because it is not just a question of operating but also of treating with oncology , to go and see the nature of these tumors and there is the possibility of also looking for the genes within the tumor, so as to best decide on the therapy to use”, concluded Sica.