Swine fever, Confederation of Agricultural Producers: “Intervene quickly to avoid default”. The price per kilo is…

The Italian sausage sector, an excellence on a global level, is worth around 10 billion euros but according to experts it is in very serious trouble. The spread of African swine fever (ASF) is causing economic damage of half a billion euros. “In the absence of interventions, we risk the real default of the sector”, explains the Confederation of Agricultural Producers, “with the slaughter of millions of pigs raised and the irreversible loss of thousands of companies, for a supply chain that is fundamental in economic terms, with a value of over 10 billion euros, not counting exports, and around 40,000 employees, but also qualitative, expressing 42 Geographical Indications, for a business value of 1.87 billion for production and 4.85 billion for consumption”.

“The sector’s exports in terms of turnover”, Assica, the meat and sausage industry association, said in 2022, “have… shown a slower pace than that of the food industry (+18.5%) and the general one of the country (+19.9%)”.

A dangerous situation that places a supply chain in difficulty, such as the final product, but which remains hyper-controlled. A context now so problematic that it has led the Italian government to appoint three sub-commissioners to manage the crisis: Dr. Mario Chiari, Dr. Giovanni Filippini and Colonel Simone Siena. The Ministry of Health has also officially published the 2024 National Surveillance and Eradication Plan for African Swine Fever (ASF) on its website.

Among the objectives defined, the increase in the level of passive surveillance of pig populations (domestic and wild), the consolidation of the national alert system and medium-long term strategies for the management of wild boar populations. The plan also includes active searches for carcasses, “objectives and operational methods” and “guidelines for biosecurity measures for the slaughter of wild boars in areas subject to restrictions due to African swine fever”.

The contagion comes from wild boars which can however spread the disease to pigs, even if the disease does not affect humans in any way.

Pork, coming from the areas subject to control, would currently be paid 1.5 euros per kilo, compared to a production cost of 1.9 euros per kilo. It happens even if the average price of pork today is 2.2 euros per kilo.

In Italy, considering all cured meats and fresh pork, per capita consumption remained stable at 28.4 kg, thanks to the increase recorded in the consumption of fresh pork. In 2022, cooked ham remains in first place, with a share of 27.8% of the total cured meats, followed by raw ham at 22.1%, mortadella/würstel at 20.3%, salami and ‘8.5% and bresaola at 2.4%.

However, the sector remained penalized by the restrictions due to the PSA.

“More than two years after the first cases of African swine fever-ASF infection on the continent, the advance of the epidemic does not stop, which to date has affected over 1500 wild boars and almost 14,000 pigs, with 21 confirmed outbreaks, mainly concentrated in the Pavia area”, explains the Confederation of Agricultural Producers.

African swine fever is spreading in Europe, although it is an endemic disease in sub-Saharan Africa, where it was discovered.

“In Europe”, writes EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority, “between 1995 and 2007, ASF was confined solely to Sardinia. However, in 2007, ASF outbreaks occurred in Georgia and the disease spread to neighboring countries, affecting wild pigs and wild boars. In 2014, the first outbreaks were reported in the European Union, among wild boars in the Baltic States and Poland. Since then the disease has spread to other EU countries and neighboring third countries and in recent years outbreaks have also occurred in Asia, Oceania and some American countries”.

Already in 2014, the first cases were reported in Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia; in 2017 the disease was reported in the Czech Republic and Romania; in 2018 it appeared in Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Belgium. Now to us.