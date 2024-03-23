loading…

British fighter jets take off to attack the Houthis in Yemen on February 5, 2024 in Akrotiri, Cyprus. Photo/UK Ministry of Defense/Anadolu Agency

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has taken steps to limit the use of its land and airspace by United States (US) troops to attack the Houthi group in Yemen.

A US defense official revealed this to Sky News Arabia.

The official said, “Some of these measures include allowing American warplanes to refuel only at military air bases in the kingdom, and preventing the Americans from using their existing missile defense systems in Saudi Arabia against the Houthis.”

Saudi Arabia did not comment on the statement. However, since the beginning of the escalation in the Red Sea, Riyadh has refused to join the US-led coalition against the Houthis.

Furthermore, US defense officials announced that Washington had strengthened its missile defenses in Socotra, in anticipation of Houthi attacks on American bases in the region.

“These measures are aimed at intercepting long-range missiles that the Houthis may launch,” as Houthi attacks on Israeli, US and British ships continue.

In November, Yemen’s Houthi group began attacking ships linked to Israel in response to the war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In January, tensions in the Red Sea escalated after the US and UK began attacking Houthi sites in Yemen.

This prompted the group to include American and British ships among their targets.

The Saudis and Houthis are holding talks in 2023 to end the conflict between them, which began in 2015.

Many fear Saudi involvement in the US campaign against the group could expose old wounds and reignite war.

