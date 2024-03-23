The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, signed the decree appointing Carlo Fuortes as superintendent of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. “I wish good luck to Superintendent Fuortes, who with his mandate is called to relaunch one of the major cultural institutions of the nation, restored thanks to the work of the extraordinary commissioner Onofrio Cutaia to whom I give credit, and to give prestige to its international vocation”, he declared Sangiulian.

Fuortes, 64 years old, was chosen by the Steering Committee of the Florentine opera foundation from a shortlist of three candidates. In his long career he was general director of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni and the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome. From 2003 to 2015 he was managing director of the Auditorium Parco della Musica in the capital, from 2012 to 2013 extraordinary commissioner of the Petruzzelli in Bari. Since December 2013 he has assumed the role of superintendent of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, which he leaves in 2021 when appointed CEO of Rai, resigning on 8 May.

“I am happy and honored to be able to contribute in the role of Superintendent to the great history of this Theater which has enriched the musical heritage of our country since 1933. The Maggio Musicale Fiorentino is one of the most prestigious institutions representing Italian cultural excellence in the world”, said the new superintendent of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Carlo Fuortes, immediately after the appointment.

“I thank Minister Sangiuliano, the president of the Theater and mayor of Florence Dario Nardella and all the members of the Board of Directors for this role – added Fuortes – for the trust placed in my name. I extend my thanks to the members of the Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, the Tuscany Region, the Municipality of Florence, the Metropolitan City and private partners, the Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze Foundation and Intesa Sanpaolo, recalling the fundamental contribution they have given in the last year to the recovery of the Foundation. In this regard, I would also like to thank Commissioner Onofrio Cutaia for the important recovery work carried out after the very serious collapse of the previous management. I am aware of the responsibilities that await me and the tasks that this position entails. Although it is too early to announce programs, I will undertake to work for a new cultural and artistic project, which can confirm the extraordinary role of this great theatre, through the artistic excellence of the programming but also thanks to its operational, economic and financial sustainability. I know I can count on two artistic companies, the Orchestra and the Choir, of absolute international value; under the guidance of Daniele Gatti, principal conductor to whom I am personally and professionally linked, and of maestro Zubin Mehta, conductor emeritus, one of the greatest conductors of all time”.

“Alongside the Orchestra and the Choir, I know I can rely on all the people who are part of the Maggio, from the technicians of the various sectors, to the administrators who are engaged in their work every day with competence and professionalism. All this convinces me of the enormous potential of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and allows me to say that mine is not a bet, but a certainty that it will bear excellent results, worthy of the history of the Maggio”, concluded Fuortes.