Budapest, March 23, 2024 – Luca Curatoli’s individual performance at the Men’s World Saber Championships in Budapest takes on a silver tinge. Neapolitan saber Fiamme Oro put in a superb performance and returns to the podium a year and three months after winning silver at the Grand Prix of Orleans. Luigi Samele’s race stopped at the foot of the podium due to just one hit, which in turn is a sign of excellent continuity of results.

Luca Curatoli’s day started with a 15-13 win over the experienced Frenchman Lambert, followed by a big round of 16 win over Thailand’s Srinualnad 15-7. In the 1/8 finals, in a great match, the policeman from Campania beat the world number one, Georgian Bazadze, with a score of 15-12. The same result for Curatoli against the German Szabo in the quarter-finals, a success that allowed Luca to be confident of returning to the podium. In the semi-finals, the Italian’s masterful match allowed him to defeat the Iranian Pakdaman with a score of 15-5 and advance to the final act. In the final, after a point start, host András Szatmáry won and beat the Campania player with a score of 15-10. A silver medal that gives great confidence to Luca Curatoli, who took the 17th podium of his career between the World Cup and the Grand Prix.

Stop at the foot of the podium in front of Luigi Samele. The Fiamme Gialle player from Foggia (7th place) beat the Frenchman Bibi 15-13 and the Hungarian Rabba 15-12 in the first two matches. In the 1/8 finals, in a rematch of the final of the recent Luxardo Trophy in Padua, the Italian champion took revenge on the American Heathcock 15-11, thus entering the “top 8”. Only the final push prevented Samele from achieving her third Cup podium of the season.

There was also a good performance from 14th seed Giovanni Repetti, who beat three-time Olympic champion Aaron Szilagyi in the round of 16 to remain just one shot outside the top eight.

So, other Italians competing today: 19th Dario Cavaliere, 23rd Enrico Berre, 38th Michele Gallo, 44th Pietro Torre.

Having happily archived today’s individual tests, Italy’s attention now turns to tomorrow’s team competition, the highlight of the Men’s Saber World Cup in Budapest, the final stage of Olympic qualifying. This is the only specialty in which Italian fencing is still chasing a pass (already torn off in all other “weapons”) to Paris 2024. Head coach Nicola Zanotti’s team, currently fifth in the rankings and with the best formation just behind Ranked in the top four in the world and ahead of Germany, he will be on a par with Luigi Samele, Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo and Pietro Torre.

In tomorrow’s match, the Italian sabers will rightfully skip the first round, making their debut in the round of 16 with a grandstand appeal at 13:00 against the winner of the China-India match. The United States could then find itself in line with the Azzurri. The Germans, however, will kick off at 12:00 against Saudi Arabia and Canada, and their quarter-final opponents are France.

Men’s Fencing World Cup – Federico Vismara (9th place) and Filippo Armaleo (13th place) became the best Azzurri in the individual competition in Tbilisi

Tbilisi – Federico Vismara’s 9th place and Filippo Armaleo’s 13th place are the best results of the Italians in the individual competition of the men’s Fencing World Cup in Tbilisi. As Italy coach Dario Chiado puts on a show with the fencers in China on Saturday, the men on the Georgian dais remain rueful of a few blows that sent two Italian standard-bearers to the margins of the top eight. “.

Federico Vismara first beat the American Lawson with a score of 15-10, and then the Spaniard Romero with a score of 15-12, losing in the 1/8 finals to the Czech Rubbes after the credits (15-13). However, Milan’s Fiamme Azzurre’s 9th place finish adds continuity to his season, highlighted by his recent silver in Doha.

However, the 13th place achieved represents the best overall result of Filippo Armaleo’s World Cup career. Coming out of Friday’s qualifying, Genoese Fiamme Azzurre defeated Korean Kweon 9-8 in the first match of the day and then won the Italian Derby against No. 1 seed Davide Di Veroli, but stopped one stroke short of the quarters. -final, beaten by the Belgian Loyola with a score of 7-6.

As for Davide Di Veroli, who finished 17th, Simone Mencarelli (28th) and Andrea Santarelli (32nd) also stopped the attack to move into the top 16, while Gianpaolo Buzzacchino finished 57th.

The men’s stage of the World Epee Cup in Tbilisi will end tomorrow with team competitions. The Italian fencers, who have already qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, will take to the stage alongside Davide Di Veroli, Federico Vismara, Andrea Santarelli and Valerio Cuomo. The Azzurri, led in Georgia by maestro Enrico Di Ciolo, Massimo Zenga and Paolo Zanobini, will miss the first round due to ranking rights and will debut in the round of 16 against the winner of the Ukraine-Colombia match.

Photo Bizzi – Federscherma