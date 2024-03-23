The United States affirmed this Friday that there is no indication that Ukraine participated in the “horrible” attack that occurred this Friday in a concert hall in a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow, where at least 40 people were murdered and more than a hundred They were injured.

In a press conference, one of the White House spokespersons, John Kirby, explained that the United States is still gathering information about the event, but said that “at the moment there is no indication that Ukraine or Ukrainian citizens are involved.” .

“At this point I would rule out any connection with Ukraine,” he stressed.

The spokesperson also conveyed his condolences to the victims of the attack and considered that the images of the event are “really horrible and difficult to see.”

A week before the Russian presidential elections on March 15-17, several Western embassies, including the United States, warned of possible terrorist attacks in Russia.

Specifically, the US embassy in Russia had asked US citizens on March 7 to avoid large events in Moscow, such as concerts, because there was information that “extremists” were planning some type of attack.

Asked about this, Kirby assured that Washington had no prior knowledge of the shooting that occurred this Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to condemn the attack carried out by a group of armed men just before a rock concert in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced the death of at least 40 people, while more than a hundred have been injured.

In videos posted on Telegram by concert attendees, several bodies can be seen inside the Crocus City Hall shopping center.

