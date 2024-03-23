Yesterday, a group of men armed with automatic rifles carried out a bloody shootout in a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow.

As of press time, 93 people have died and more than a hundred have been injured, some seriously. The violent act was taken over by the Islamic State.

The attack, which caused panic in Moscow, is the first serious terrorist act to occur in the Eurasian country since the start of the war in Ukraine, more than two years ago.

The shooting occurred during the performance of the rock group Piknik in the concert hall of the Crocus City Hall shopping center in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow.

In the images from the property’s security cameras, at least four men dressed in camouflage clothing, but without balaclavas, begin to shoot at the crowd.

The recordings show how one of the attackers reloads his automatic rifle and continues shooting at anyone who is in his path.

On the Russian Government’s social networks it was stated that there were around 6,200 people at the point of the attack.

The shooting was followed by several firebomb explosions, making it difficult for attendees to evacuate.

The fire services, who rescued more than 100 people from the roof of the building, continued last night with the work to try to contain the fire, which caused the roof of the building to collapse and made entry difficult.

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility for the massacre, according to the Amaq agency, its propaganda organ.

Russia, which liquidated the Islamist guerrillas in the Caucasus years ago, began the search to capture the terrorists responsible.

Mijailo Podoliak, advisor to the Ukrainian president, assured that his country “has nothing to do with the attack” in Moscow.

The Western embassies in Russia had warned a week before the presidential elections in mid-March, in which Vladimir Putin was re-elected, about possible terrorist attacks in that country.

However, the controversial Russian president considered this “open blackmail and an attempt to intimidate.”

The first legation to issue an alert was that of the United States, which on its website warned that extremist groups had “imminent plans to attack” large gatherings of people.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, decided yesterday to cancel all cultural, sports and leisure activities planned for the weekend.

The authorities tightened security measures on the capital’s main communication routes and airports, in anticipation of other possible attacks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to firmly condemn the “bloody attack” that has occurred “before the eyes of all humanity.”

“The entire international community is obliged to condemn this horrible crime,” said María Zajárova, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson, on her internet accounts.

Despite the current antagonism over the war, the United States and the United Nations (UN) expressed their “dismay” at the event.

The discordant note was set by the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, which attributed the massacre to an “operation planned by the Kremlin’s special services”, a “pretext” to intensify aggression against Ukraine and justify a new mobilization of reservists in Russia.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) ruled out in a press release that there were Mexican citizens among the victims.

“Mexicans in the area are recommended to pay attention to the instructions of the authorities and contact the Embassy,” the agency added.

The attack is one of the most serious, in terms of number of victims, of those recorded in Moscow in recent years.

The worst came on October 23, 2002, when a group of Chechen terrorists stormed the Dubrovka Theater and took about 700 people hostage.

During the rescue operation, on October 26 of that year, 129 hostages died (due to inhalation of a gas used by the Russian Army in the operation) and 41 terrorists (killed by special forces).

Islamic State takes credit for attack in Moscow

The attack perpetrated by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in Moscow, which left 93 dead and is the most serious to occur in the Russian capital in more than a decade, comes after a series of previous threats and represents retaliation by the organization jihadist in the face of Russia’s participation in the conflicts in Syria and in some African countries.

On March 8, various Western embassies, including the United States, warned their nationals in Russia about the possibility of imminent attacks in the country, especially at large events in Moscow, but those warnings were dismissed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The embassy is aware of reports suggesting that extremists are planning attacks against mass gatherings in Moscow, including concerts,” said a statement from the US embassy.

Russian security forces had already eliminated two threats this month: on the 7th, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) neutralized an IS cell that intended to attack a synagogue in Moscow.

Four days earlier, Russia eliminated six suspected IS members in an operation in Ingushetia, in the North Caucasus.

The IS branch in Russia, known as ‘Wilayat al Quqaz’ (Caucasus Province), was founded by extremist Rustam Asildarov in 2015 but allegedly ceased its activity after his assassination by the Russian Government in Dagestan in December 2016.

The Afghanistan case

Yesterday’s attack in Moscow is preceded by another action against Russian interests. On September 5, 2023, IS claimed responsibility for an attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul, where the second secretary and a security guard died.

Russia, along with a few nations such as Pakistan and Iran, maintained its embassy in Kabul after the return to power on August 15, 2021 of the Taliban, who are rivals of IS despite sharing a fundamentalist religious ideology.

The Syrian conflict

In September 2015, at the request of President Bashar al-Assad, Russia began supporting the Syrian government against opposition rebels and jihadist groups, including IS.

Russian intervention was key to quelling the rebellion and defeating IS, which had annexed territories in Syria to its “caliphate” in Iraq.

Jihadists from Russian republics in the Caucasus joined IS in Syria to fight their own country’s forces and some returned to Russia after the conflict, posing a threat to Moscow.

Tensions in Africa

On the other hand, instability in the Sahel, a region of Africa, has led to pro-Russian coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, with the participation of mercenaries from the Wagner group in the anti-terrorist fight in those countries, where there is a large presence. of the Islamic State and also of groups loyal to Al Qaeda.

AFP

Families of concertgoers live in despair

“Fear” and “total despair”: the shock after Friday’s deadly attack in Crocus, near Moscow, turned into a night of agonizing wait for the families of the victims, with no news about their loved ones.

Hundreds of fans gathered to watch a concert by the rock group Piknik, but minutes before the start of the show, armed individuals entered the room and unleashed chaos.

More than 93 have died, according to authorities.

“I’m completely terrified, I feel like my whole body hurts,” lamented Semion Khraptsov, whose wife was at the concert and called him at the time of the assault without him being able to understand what she was saying.

“I came as soon as I knew what happened,” added the 33-year-old man, who admitted feeling helpless. “I don’t know what to do, it’s total despair.”

Shortly before, videos posted on Telegram channels considered close to law enforcement showed at least two armed men advancing towards the room and other videos showed bodies and people running to the exit.

Igor Bogodaiev, 30, was also waiting for a sign of life from his wife, whose phone was turned off.

“I’m afraid,” he declared. “I don’t know what to do,” he added, saying that his friends tried in vain to obtain information about his wife at the hospitals.

people were running

Earlier, several attackers shot at spectators at the Crocus City Hall, one of Moscow’s main concert halls.

“Just before the start of the concert, we suddenly heard several machine gun bursts and a woman’s terrible scream. And then a lot of screaming,” said Alexei, a music producer who was in the dressing rooms.

“Only three or four gusts at the beginning, then a few more,” he added.

From the dressing rooms he observed the panic of the spectators. “People were running to the stage, a terrible movement of the crowd.”

Along with other people in the place, he “barred in” before looking for a way to get out quickly. On the way she says that she saw “smoke and ashes” in one of the rooms, before reaching the exit.

The large fire in the theater was “controlled” almost entirely by firefighters according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the work continued to “rescue people from the roof of the building,” indicated the Ministry of Emergency Situations, after announcing that a hundred people had been evacuated from the basement of the site.

AFP

Embassy in Mexico receives offerings

The solidarity in Mexico for the attack in Moscow has been seen in the Russian Embassy in our country.

Flowers began to be laid at the diplomatic headquarters to express condolences to the families of the victims and those injured in the attack.

Roses, a floral arrangement and candles were left at the doors of the embassy. In addition, the Russian flag was placed at half-mast as a symbol of mourning.

Citizens make offerings for the victims of the attack in Moscow. AFP

BACKGROUND CURTAIN

Terrorist attacks in Moscow, since 1999

Several of the attacks occurred in the context of the conflict between Russia and the Chechen region, especially during the Second Chechen War, which lasted a decade (1999-2009).

In 1999, Moscow suffered two bomb attacks on residential buildings that left 233 dead.

The Russian Government, whose president was Boris Yeltsin and its prime minister was Vladimir Putin, attributed both attacks to Chechen terrorists, which gave rise to what was known as the Second Chechen War (1999-2009), which began with a military invasion in this Caucasus area.

The most serious of these attacks occurred in October 2002, after the assault on the Dubrovka theater in Moscow by a group of Chechen terrorists. After a rescue operation, 170 people died: 129 hostages and 41 terrorists.

A year later (2003) there were 16 dead and 40 injured when two Chechen women were killed during a rock festival at a Moscow airfield.

The most recent attack suffered by the Russian capital occurred on January 24, 2011; 37 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a Chechen attack at Domodedovo International Airport, Moscow.

Other attacks that the Russian capital suffered were:

August 8, 2000: A bomb in the Pushkinskaya Square pedestrian underpass kills 13 people and wounds more than 90.

February 6, 2004: Forty dead and more than 100 injured when a bomb explodes in a Moscow subway car.

November 27, 2009: 27 dead when a bomb explodes on the “Nevsky Express” passenger train that covers the line between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, shortly after its departure from the Russian capital.

EFE