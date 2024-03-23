The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, today, March 23, condemned the “savage” terrorist attack on Friday against a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, where at least 115 people died, and promised revenge against those who commissioned the attack, claimed by the Islamic State, while pointing out that from Ukrainian territory the escape of its perpetrators to that country was prepared.

During a television address, the head of the Kremlin highlighted that, in addition to arresting the four terrorists and “in total” seven other accomplices, the security forces are trying to find the bases of the terrorists and those who helped them with the transportation, itinerary to the escape and provided them with a hiding place for weapons and ammunition.

“All the authors, organizers and those who commissioned this crime will receive deserved and irremediable punishment, whoever they are and regardless of whether they were sent,” Putin said during a television address.

He added that Moscow will identify and punish “all those who are behind the terrorists, who masterminded this atrocity, this blow to Russia, to our people.”

Vladimir Putin did not speculate about the masterminds of the attack, although he did mention that the four detained terrorists tried to flee across the Ukrainian border.

“They tried to flee and were heading to Ukraine, where, according to preliminary information, a window on the Ukrainian side had been prepared for them to cross the border,” he explained.

The Ukrainian presidency categorically denied on Friday that kyiv had anything to do with the attack on Russian territory, a refutation backed by the United States.

He recalled that Russians know first-hand what the terrorist threat is, in clear reference to the attacks carried out years ago by the Islamist guerrillas in the Caucasus.

“We look forward to cooperation with all countries that sincerely share our pain and are willing in practice to join forces in the fight against the common enemy, international terrorism in all its manifestations,” he said.

The Russian leader stressed that the authorities have already reinforced anti-terrorist measures in the capital, the adjacent Moscow region, where the incident took place, and the rest of the country.

“A disastrous destiny awaits terrorists, murderers and beasts, who do not and cannot have a nationality: revenge and oblivion. They have no future,” he commented.

In addition, he announced that Sunday will be a day of national mourning for the largest terrorist attack suffered by this country since the Beslan massacre in 2004.

Putin, who came to power in 1999 with a tough line against terrorism as his calling card, regretted that the victims included children, adolescents and women.

“No one will be able to sow the poisonous seed of discord, panic and division in our multi-ethnic society,” he said.

And he called on all citizens and “comrades on the front” in Ukraine to be united and stressed that no one will be able to “break” the determination and strength of the Russian people.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, 115 people died on Friday in the attack carried out by a group of armed men at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow.

In turn, the authorities admitted that the death toll could increase “considerably” as the rescue efforts in the rubble of the burned building progress.

