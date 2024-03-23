The Government of Mexico expressed its regret on Friday over the shooting in Moscow, Russia, which resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people, confirming that there are no Mexican citizens among those affected.

“The (SRE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the shooting that occurred at Crocus City Hall, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, as well as the loss of human life,” this agency published in a message on its X account.

The agency added that Mexico “rejects any act of violence that threatens the lives of civilians.”

The Government of Mexico mentioned the shooting that occurred in a concert hall in a shopping center located outside the Russian capital, which has preliminarily resulted in the death of 40 people and left more than 100 injured, according to official reports.

This attack was allegedly committed by a group of men with automatic weapons in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, in the run-up to a concert by the rock group ‘Piknik’.

Unlike other Latin American governments, such as Cuba and Bolivia, Mexico did not use words like “condemnation” or “terrorist act.”

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that “so far there is no knowledge of Mexican men or women who have been victims.”

“Mexicans in the area are recommended to pay attention to the instructions of the authorities and contact the Mexican Embassy in Russia,” he concluded.

