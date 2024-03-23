The terrorist group Islamic State (IS) released today, Saturday, March 23, an image of the four alleged perpetrators of Friday’s attack against a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, where according to Russian authorities at least 115 people died. .

The image was broadcast by the Amaq agency, the organization’s main propaganda channel, and it shows four people with half their faces covered, a cap and pixelated eyes in front of a large flag of the Islamic State.

According to Amaq, three of these alleged terrorists “began shooting into the crowd” at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the city of Krasnogorsk, while the fourth set fire to the facility “using incendiary bombs that had been prepared in advance for this purpose.”

