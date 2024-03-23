The number of deaths in the attack carried out by members of the Islamic State in a concert hall near Moscow has reached 60, according to official sources.

According to the state agency Tass, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has confirmed that 60 people lost their lives in the attack, and there is concern about a possible increase in the number of fatalities.

“It has been preliminarily determined that more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the death toll may increase,” said the official entity.

As reported by Tass, investigators, criminologists and experts of the Investigative Committee, in collaboration with the operational units of the Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Security Service (FSB), are carrying out investigations at the site of the incident in the town from Krasnogorsk, located in the Moscow region.

It had initially been established that more than 40 people had died at Crocus City Hall after the shooting carried out by the Islamist group.

“FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Interior Ministry Head Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Investigative Committee Head Alexander Bastrykin and Russian Guard Director Viktor Zolotov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the progress of the investigation of the terrorist attack,” says a message from the IC to which the online edition of Izveztia had access.

For its part, the Rossiskaya Gazeta newspaper stated that the Ministry of Health of the Moscow region (oblast) published on its website a list of 145 victims, including dead and injured, the latter taken to hospitals in the towns of Krasnogorsk, Khimki , Dolgoprudny and Odintsovo.

Recent reports indicate that nine people are in extremely serious condition.

The governor of the Moscow Oblast, Andrey Vorobyov, addressed the inhabitants of his entity and asked them that “if your loved ones are injured or cannot contact you, call the hotline: 122-0,” in statements reported by Rossiskaya Gazette.

