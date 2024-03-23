Eleven people were arrested following the attack on a Moscow concert hall that left 93 dead, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service told President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, state news agency Tass reported.

Another 145 people were injured in the attack that occurred after the assailants broke into the building and fired several bursts of gunfire.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published on affiliated social media channels.

It was the deadliest attack recorded in Russia and caused a fire in the concert hall, whose roof collapsed.

Among the deceased are at least three children, according to official data.

According to Russian investigators, the cause of death of those attending the concert, where the tragedy occurred, is gunshot wounds and smoke poisoning from the fire set by the attackers.

Among those detained are four terrorists who personally participated in the attack, as reported by the director of the FSB, Alexandr Bórtnikov, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Currently, 112 people injured in the attack, which was claimed last night by the Islamic State, are in hospitals in Moscow and the Moscow region.

With information from EFE and AP

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions