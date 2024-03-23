Piediluco, March 23, 2024 – Italremo won 25 medals (11 gold, eight silver and six bronze) on the first day of the Paolo d’Aloja Memorial finals, currently taking place on Lake Piediluco (Terni). The National Olympic and Paralympic Training Center is located here. Details: The Italian team of technical director Francesco Cattaneo, in an international competition in which 29 national teams are participating, rises to the top step of the podium along with the teams that participate in the qualification of their respective specialties for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris: men’s quadruple sculls (Giacomo Gentili, Luca Chiumento, Andrea Panizza and Nicolo Carucci), current vice-world champion in this specialty; reigning men’s double lightweight bronze medal (Gabriel Soares, Stefano Oppo); two without masculine gender (Giovanni Codato, Davide Comini); men’s doubles (Matteo Sartori, Luca Rambaldi); lightweight women’s doubles category (Silvia Crozio, Stefania Buttignon), a team that last year qualified for the Paris 2024 senior women’s doubles category at the Belgrade World Championships.

Italy’s other wins in the senior Olympic events came against two flagships – eight men and eight women – and a men’s unqualified four, while among the non-Olympic specialties the women’s lightweight singles won gold (with an Olympic champion in the lightweight category). double of Federic Cesarini) and male. The Italian expedition to Piediluco also won gold in the under-19 women’s doubles race. Tomorrow is the third and final day of the 38th Paolo d’Aloja Memorial, racing starts at 8.00 am and the final will be broadcast on Rai Sport with commentary by Alessandro Pirozzi and technical commentary by Bruno Mascarenhas.

https://www.canottaggio.org/gallery/2024/38-memorial-daloja-premiazioni-23-03-2024/

Photo canottaggio.org