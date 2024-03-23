Rome, March 23, 2024 – Film theft in the heart of the capital: on behalf of the prosecutor’s office of the Roman Court, the carabinieri of the Rome station of San Lorenzo in Lucina served with the first rays of dawn. An order issued by the GIP in the Court of Rome, which orders the adoption of precautionary measures against 8 suspects, five men and three women, seriously suspected: 3 men are seriously suspected of aggravated theft in a competition in a jewelry store in Via Bocca di Leone monili worth 800,000 euros, which occurred on the night of 2 to 3 October 2023, 1 woman seriously suspected of crimes related to receiving stolen property and money laundering, 4 more people, two men and two women, of receiving stolen goods.

The police investigation, which lasted about 3 months, began after a “film-worthy” theft was carried out through a hole in the wall adjacent to the above-mentioned store, followed by the breaking into of a safe inside containing jewelry worth a total value of about 800,000 euros, thanks to the dynamic services and technical measures of geolocalization and interception of telephone conversations, allowed: to collect serious evidence of guilt regarding the responsibility of three men for a joint theft in a jewelry store, two of whom ended up in prison, the criminals obtain materials by making a hole in the adjacent wall, opening the safe with a blowtorch, and one, who ended up under house arrest, performs the tasks of a vigilante, carefully reconstructing not only the approach route they took on the day of the attack. theft through a comprehensive analysis of every useful camera present in the area, as well as checks carried out in previous days.

This is a 65-year-old Roman who has already participated in investigations of thefts in apartments and jewelry stores, carried out using the “hole technique” and using a blowtorch in 2004 at a villa in Porto Cervo, in 2006 in a jewelry store. store in Terni, in 2016 and 2020 in apartments in Rome; two Roman brothers, 57 and 55 years old, the first of whom was an expert in the field of locks and was already known, having participated in similar investigations, and the second had no criminal record and was above suspicion.

The Carabinieri also collected indirect evidence regarding a woman who ended up in prison because she was seriously suspected of receiving stolen goods and money laundering; in particular, in order to make a profit, he replaced jewelry obtained from a theft from a jewelry store in which he was not involved with cash in order to make it difficult to establish their criminal origin. In particular, he took out a pledge on jewelry after receiving cash.

Finally, the role of four more people, two men and two women, who are required to appear at the police station, suspected of buying, because for the purpose of making a profit they purchased or, in any case, received, knowing about the criminal origin, jewelry stolen from a jewelry store in Via Bocca di Leone, in which they had no competitors.

In particular, it was possible to reconstruct the “monetization” of stolen goods, achieved by transferring them to third parties – in order to find buyers – or by issuing policies and delivering them as collateral to specialized companies or “gold buyers”.

Thus, through careful investigative activities, the carabinieri of the Roman station of San Lorenzo in Lucina collected serious evidence of guilt that the theft, studied in detail for some time (at least 5 night checks were reconstructed, immortalized by cameras), was completed. through access to the hallway of the condominium lobby of the building located at number 43, adjacent to the jewelry store, people who first made a large hole in the wall and then, using a blowtorch and without access to the jewelry store, cut out an armored cabinet located in line with the perforated wall , and a safe located inside.

An investigation was immediately launched with a review of all cameras in order to obtain video surveillance recordings of commercial establishments (so-called technological surveillance) located in the affected area, in order to reconstruct the approach and escape routes of the criminals. Based on the collected elements, it was possible to establish that the theft was committed in the period from 01.02 to 03.52 on October 3, 2023. The identities of the suspects were established through careful review of video footage and associated still images, allowing for significant and specific elements to be obtained, as well as by examining databases and comparing photographic marks of over one hundred and fifty subjects with precedents already recorded as having committed the same type of crime .

Analysis of the records and technical investigations, including technical measures and the use of some GPS locating devices installed on the suspects’ vehicles, led to the development of an investigation structure that allowed the collection of significant evidence of the guilt of the three men. .

During the investigations, the Rome prosecutor’s office issued 13 orders for local and personal searches, which led to the discovery of numerous jewelry, partly obtained from the theft under investigation and partly related to other thefts under investigation.

Under the same circumstances, large and complex high-level technical equipment was discovered, rudimentary homemade keys and several hundred keys to be duplicated (roughly), equipment suitable for accurately reproducing any type of European cylinder key, including oxygen-hydrogen flame keys. , pig’s feet, WIFI ear endoscope (a small camera used to check the inside of locks), €15,000 in cash, large suction cups suitable for carrying heavy sheets of glass and parts of clothing worn during checks and jewelery thefts. shop on Via Bocca di Leone.

Thus, an in-depth investigation revealed a group of people who are familiar with the territory and targets that need to be hit, and have special skills inherent in each of them.

Immediately after the theft, the attackers divided the loot, which some immediately pocketed, while others entrusted it to faithful and trusted buyers who sold “door to door”; in other cases, stolen goods were “monetized” by transferring them to specialized companies or sold to Compro Oro if the items were intended to be melted down into small ingots.

The move to make it more difficult to trace the origin of goods by establishing a deposit policy on jewelry included in the thefts by taking money in cash has legitimized prosecutors in challenging, in addition to the crime of receiving stolen goods, which is also the larger problem of money laundering.

The number of important items found and confiscated, including jewelry, precious stones, diamonds and valuable watches, is about 400 pieces, some of which have been identified by the owner of the jewelry store, while the carabinieri continue to investigate the rest to find the owners to whom they belong. can return them.

Finally, it should be emphasized that, at the request of the prosecutor’s office of Rome, the preliminary investigation judge ordered a preventive seizure with the aim of confiscating jewelry of very high value in the possession of the suspects, since they were disproportionate to the declared income found by the carabinieri and subject to real bail, in the amount of 120,000 euros.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

