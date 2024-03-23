If you say “Green!, Green!” quite often If you keep shouting at the traffic light, the red light will automatically change to green. The high beam game doesn’t seem to work either. Since the technology is apparently not waterproof enough, researchers are looking at other ways to make road users wait less at traffic lights. Students at the University of Michigan may have made a breakthrough on this issue.

It is important to know that here in the Netherlands we have detection loops in the ground. These are sensors that are triggered when weight is applied to them. As soon as the sensor is triggered, a signal is sent to the traffic light, notifying that someone is waiting. In the United States they haven’t gone that far yet.

There, most traffic lights operate according to a predetermined schedule in the morning, afternoon, evening and night. There are no detection loops because that would cost too much money. Such a system could cost $50,000 per intersection, the researchers said. Considering there are about 320,000 traffic lights in the US, you can imagine that the government would rather spend that bag of dollars elsewhere.

This way, traffic lights can switch to green faster.

Students suggested an alternative. Cars with GPS navigation transmit vehicle information to a system that can communicate with traffic lights. For example, the system knows when you are braking, when you are standing still, and what route you are going to take. Since navigation is shared, the traffic light may turn green before you have to stop. At least until no one comes from either the left or the right.

The students spent eighteen months researching how the system worked. The system is installed at 34 intersections. Through a partnership with GM, several Cadillac, Buick and Chevrolet vehicles reported the vehicle’s location and route guidance. According to the study, cars will spend an average of 20-30 percent less time at traffic lights.

The students, of course, are very pleased with the find. In addition to General Motors, the American government also cooperated in the investigation. Further research will show whether this system can be used on a large scale. Either way, it will be much cheaper than detection loops. If it works well in the US, this technology may come here too.