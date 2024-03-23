The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced that those responsible for the tragic terrorist attack that occurred at the Crocus City Hall concert hall – which left 133 dead – have been arrested in an address to the nation. Furthermore, he warned that those involved will be punished, that only “retaliation and oblivion” awaits them and that “they have no future.”

“All the authors, organizers and those who ordered this crime will receive their just and inevitable punishment. Whoever they are, whoever ordered them. I repeat: we will identify and punish each one of those who are behind the terrorists and who prepared this atrocity , this blow against Russia and our people,” declared the president, as reported by RT.

In the same speech, Putin announced that 11 people – 4 of them perpetrators of the attack – were detained when they tried to flee to Ukraine, where “a ‘window’ had been prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border,” he denounced. The president said that the terrorists were being provided with transportation, escape routes and a hiding place for weapons and ammunition.

Death toll in terrorist attack rises to 133

“An unenviable fate awaits terrorists, murderers and subhumans who do not and cannot have a nationality: retaliation and oblivion. They have no future,” Putin stressed.

For Putin, this attack was not only “carefully and cynically” planned, but they had organized a mass murder “against peaceful and defenseless people.” The Russian president emphasized that the culprits came to kill in “cold blood.”

The head of state said that the detainees planned “a bloody act of intimidation,” while drawing a parallel with the Nazi horror.

The jihadist group Islamic State (IS) claimed that four of its fighters committed the terrorist attack. Photo: AFP

The terrorist attack occurred in Crocus City Hall, Moscow, where at least 133 people lost their lives and left more than 100 injured. Witnesses to the event reported the emergence of several individuals dressed in camouflage clothing and armed with rifles, moments before the start of a concert, according to RT.

Reports indicate that the shooting began simultaneously, both in the auditorium and in the lobby of the venue, areas that were densely populated by spectators. The attackers proceeded to set fire to the auditorium chairs, which quickly started a fire in almost the entire facility. During the attack, the attackers shot those present at point-blank range.

“Just before the start (of the concert), we heard bursts of machine guns and the terrible scream of a woman. And then a lot of screams,” a music producer who was in the dressing rooms told AFP.

The jihadist group Islamic State (IS) stated that four of its fighters committed the attack on Friday in a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, which caused more than 133 deaths.

“The attack was carried out by four IS fighters, armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and incendiary bombs,” the jihadist organization stated in one of its Telegram accounts, adding that the attack falls within the context of “the war.” ” with “the countries that fight Islam.”