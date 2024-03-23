Protecting her children was the reason why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce her illness

Yesterday Kate Middleton, wife of the next sovereign of England William, announced via a video message that she has cancer, without specifying much else. She would have discovered this after the operation she underwent on her abdomen last January. But why did she wait so long to come out and reveal the reasons behind her absence recently? Another question that arises is when and how Prince William found out.

Yesterday an announcement made by the British royal house and in particular by Kate Middleton, wife of the future King William, literally shook the whole world. The next Queen has in fact published a video message in which she announces that she has cancer.

According to what was declared, the Princess discovered this last January, during the abdominal surgery she underwent. Furthermore, she also explained that she has already started chemotherapy treatments. Therapies that, she assures her, will help her prevent the worst and heal.

It is not clear what type of tumor it is, nor the state in which it is found, nor where it affected her. These details which, as Kate has firmly confirmed, will not be revealed in the future.

In the meantime, there are many messages of closeness and support that the princess is receiving. From the highest institutions in the world, but also from family members. Such as that of her brother, or that of King Charles.

However, subjects and newspapers around the world are currently asking themselves questions. For example, why Kate waited so long to announce what was happening to her. The hypothesis is that she wanted to protect her children, as she herself explained. The little princes George, Charlotte and Louis, in fact, will not go to school until next April 17th for the Easter holidays. A period that they will therefore spend within the home, together with their parents.

There is also the question of when Prince William knew about his wife’s illness. The hypothesis is that he found out around the end of February. And what made her the most accredited was the sudden cancellation of an event she was supposed to attend, a public event in Windsor.

Updates on this matter will follow soon.