The Tor Vergata Polyclinic turns blue as a sign of raising awareness against colorectal cancer. March, the European Colorectal Cancer Prevention Month, sees the participation of the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the Polyclinic in the campaign for early diagnosis and the importance of prevention. With over two million new cases per year in the world, of which 450,000 in Europe and over 50,000 in Italy, colon cancer is one of the main causes of death from cancer. The UTV and PTV, with their Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathway (PDTA) offer cutting-edge technologies and personalized therapies.