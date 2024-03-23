Rome, March 23, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the operational unit of the company Roma Casilina, supported by other patrols of the zone stations and the Rome Group, with the specialized cooperation of the Carabinieri NAS, carried out an extraordinary control service. , aimed at combating all forms of illegality and degradation throughout the Pigneto region and surrounding areas, in accordance with actions strongly supported by the Prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini, in the Provincial Committee of Public Order and Security.

On this occasion, the carabinieri arrested a 51-year-old citizen of Rome, who received a decision to tighten the measure of suppression of house arrest by detention in prison.

A few hours later, the same carabinieri reported that while on liberty for receiving stolen goods, two Ukrainian citizens, aged 34 and 45, already known to the police, were surprised on board a car with a driver’s license that had been found stolen from an Italian woman.

During targeted inspections of commercial activities in the area, the Carabinieri of the National Academy of Sciences of Rome sanctioned a 46-year-old Roman, the owner of a restaurant in Via del Pigneto, for violations related to failure to comply with self-monitoring procedures in the management. food, general hygiene and hygiene conditions, and no structural changes to the premises. High fine totaling 3,000 euros.

The same fate befell a 51-year-old Bangladeshi citizen, owner of a restaurant, also located in Via del Pigneto, for health and hygiene violations concerning the general operating conditions of the restaurant and HACCP tracking. About 30 kg of spoiled products were seized, and therefore the enterprise was closed until the premises were restored.

High fines totaling 4,500 euros.

Based on the results of the activity, more than 100 people were identified and 45 inspections of 40 vehicles were carried out.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

