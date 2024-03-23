It’s quite bold that Peugeot has decided to change up its naming strategy a bit with the 308. Previously, the last number had changed through succession (the 306 was followed by the 307), so the arrival of the new Peugeot e-308 SW GT seemed like the perfect opportunity to bury and forget forever misfires that the original 308 had.

Because, according to reliability studies, only car repair shops are actually happy with the first 308s. Renault has never been able to completely clean up the Laguna’s image, and this is another example. Yet Peugeot stubbornly didn’t come up with the 309 (perhaps because it already existed), but they made a strong comeback with the second generation, which also produced an excellent GTI.

Suddenly everyone forgot about the first generation 308, which is quite an achievement. The third generation has been on the road for some time now, but today we get our first look at its new electric version, the e-308. And then there’s the station wagon, which the market in our part of Europe desperately needs.

Peugeot e-308 SW has few opponents

It’s one of the few electric station wagons currently available; The biggest competitors are the Opel Astra, also from parent company Stellantis, and the MG 5. We’re guessing you’re not considering electric estates from Nio (€64,000) and Porsche (€100,000) if you’re shopping in this class. A good-looking hatchback is no guarantee of a good-looking station wagon (this car’s predecessors proved that), but the 308 SW’s extra inches will come in handy.

It costs only 1,300 euros more than the hatchback, so you won’t have to give it up either. We’re driving the more ornate Peugeot e-308 SW GT, which is not eligible for the SEPP scheme in the Netherlands due to its higher price, meaning private buyers miss out on €2,950 in subsidies. It’s a shame, because the GT is exactly the version you want, with nicer headlights, sportier trim and sport seats.

Peugeot e-308 SW GT power and range

If you need the e-308 SW, you will no longer have the stress of choosing. You can only get the car with one 156 hp electric motor. and torque of 270 Nm, and the battery always has a capacity of 54 kWh. According to the WLTP cycle, this combination is designed for a power reserve of 412 kilometers. Peugeot uses the same electric motor in the much smaller e-208, but you don’t have to worry that the technology is too weak for the larger estate.

Photo: © Peogeot

Photo: © Peugeot

Photo: © Peugeot

It manages to adhere to Dutch and Belgian speed limits without any problems, although you’d prefer to put it in Sport mode. In normal mode, the power is 20 hp. lower, and in eco mode you lose almost a third of the power. But hey, even 109 hp. no disgrace to a reasonable all-rounder. Peugeot can’t help the fact that brands like Tesla have ruined the EV driver a bit with overly fast entry-level cars.

The famous Peugeot interior has been improved

Also, like the 208, the steering wheel is smaller. If in most cars you have to look at the meters through the steering wheel, then in Peugeot you have to lower the steering wheel as low as possible and look over it. It goes without saying that meters are all digital these days, but Peugeot have a nice trick with a piece of transparent material in front of that screen onto which they project even more information. This creates a 3D effect that doesn’t add much but looks nice and cool.

If you have long legs, you may be at a loss for knee room, but let’s face it, you won’t always be able to fit comfortably in other cars in this segment (with conventional steering wheels). The pedals are fairly close together, which would be very convenient if you had a manual transmission and wanted to practice your heel-and-toe riding skills. But with a continuously variable electric transmission, the brake pedal could be moved an inch.

Massage chair with less luxury

Another oddity: the e-308 GT does not have an electrically adjustable massage chair. Even in the 208 you don’t have to slide. The sports seat looks good and provides plenty of support and comfort. Once you’ve found a good spot, the small steering wheel somehow contributes to the sporty feel. Larger hoops quickly remind you of trucks or bulky SUVs; it works the other way around.

The chassis feels solid and the car remains well balanced at all times. Another reason not to choose an electric SUV; They often get a little wobbly due to the combination of heavy weight and tall body, but this low-slung wagon doesn’t suffer from that. Not to say this GT will make you forget the 308 GTI, but the e-308 SW offers a nice mix of sportiness and comfort.

Why choose a crossover

The Peugeot e-308 SW once again raises the question of why other car brands don’t focus more on station wagons. This is a rhetorical question, because we know that today everyone wants something high. But let’s be honest: this 308 looks a little better than its crossover brother, the e-3008, doesn’t it? Moreover, it swallows 100 liters more luggage. We’re reluctant to admit that the 3008 has a few millimeters more rear legroom, which isn’t exactly a luxury because we wouldn’t dare call the 308 truly spacious in the rear.

Well, the e-3008 can go 100 kilometers further, but that’s because the battery is more than a third larger. Because an SUV is really not more economical. And of course you pay for it: the e-3008 GT costs €52,690 (€54,500 in Belgium), a difference of thousands of euros. It’s actually a shame that Peugeot doesn’t include a 74 kWh battery in the e-308 SW. Well, we have to leave much to be desired.

Specifications Peugeot e-308 SW GT (2024)

Motor

1 electric motor

156 pcs.

270 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/unit in 10.0 s

maximum speed 170 km/unit.

Consumption (average)

15.1 kWh/100 km Label

Range (statement)

409 km (WLTP)

Loading time

3 hours 10 minutes at 7.4 kW

30 min at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4.636 x 2.062 x

1.442 mm (LxWxH)

2732 mm (wheelbase)

1.691 kg

361/1271 l (luggage)

Prices

€47,135 (Netherlands)

€ 45.700 (B)