Portuguese GP: Maverick Viñales wins the Sprint ahead of Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia fourth

Maverick Viñales triumphs in the Sprint Race of the Portuguese Grand Prix. In Portimao, the Spanish centaur scores his first success with Aprilia, ahead of his compatriots Marc Marquez, on his first podium with the Gresini team, and the Ducati rider Jorge Martin.

Only fourth was Pecco Bagnaia, who made a mistake with three laps to go, going wide in Turn-1 and throwing away a victory that seemed already written. Fifth place for Jack Miller’s KTM, ahead of the other Ducati of Enea Bastianini, who failed to take advantage of the pole position.

The top 10 is completed by the KTM GasGas of rookie Pedro Acosta, in seventh place, the other Aprilia of Aleix Espargaró, in eighth place, the Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo, ninth and the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia of Raul Fernandez. Colorless race for Marco Bezzecchi, eleventh with the Ducati of the Pertmamina VR46 Racing Team, while Franco Morbidelli, 16th and Luca Marini, 18th disappointed.

The 2024 MotoGP continued today, Saturday 23 March, with the weekend of the Portuguese GP, with the usual Sprint Race which took place on the Portuguese circuit, valid for the second stage of the MotoGP calendar.

Iberian hat-trick with Maverick Vinales preceding Marc Marquez, second, and Jorge Martin, third. Fourth place for Francesco Bagnaia, who retains the leadership in the World Championship, ahead of Jack Miller, while Enea Bastianini is sixth.

Sprint Race GP Portugal, order of arrival:

1. Vinales M. Aprilia Racing

2. Marquez M. Gresini Racing MotoGP +1,039

3. Martin J. Prima Pramac Racing +1,122

4. Bagnaia F. Ducati Lenovo Team +4.155

5. Miller J. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +4.329

6. Bastianini E. Ducati Lenovo Team +4,384

7. Acosta P. Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +5,088

8. Spargaro A. Aprilia Racing +6.161

9. Quartararo F. Monster Energy Yamaha +7.501

10. Fernandez R. Trackhouse Racing MotoGP +8.484

11. Bezzecchi M. Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team +9.529

12. Oliveira M. Trackhouse Racing MotoGP +10.519

13. Marquez A. Gresini Racing MotoGP +11,458

14. Mir J. Repsol Honda +14.035

15. Fernandez A. Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +14,853

16. Morbidelli F. Prima Pramac Racing +16.049

17. Nakagami T. LCR Honda +16.398

18. Marini L. Repsol Honda +24.907

RET Zarco J. LCR Honda

RET Binder B. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

RET At Giannantonio F. Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

RET Rins A. Monster Energy Yamaha