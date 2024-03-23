Ostia, March 23, 2024 – New headquarters of the University of Roma Tre in Ostia: the university center enriches the educational offer by adding facilities to accommodate thousands of students. The opening of the new headquarters, which will occupy the site of the former Enalc Hotel, will take place on Monday, March 25, at 10:30 at Via Bernardino da Monticastro, 1.

After the cutting of the ribbon, there will be greetings from the rector of the University of Roma Tre Massimiliano Fiorucci, the director general of the university Alberto Attanasio, the president of the X municipality Mario Falconi and the councilor of the municipality for urban planning. Rome with a delegation from the mayor of the capital of Rome, Maurizio Velocchia. The reconstruction of the former Enalc hotel lasted two years, with investments amounting to 17 million euros.

What will the new headquarters be like?

Roma Tre’s vocation for the revitalization of many of the capital’s urban spaces, given new life, extends from the Ostiense-San Paolo quadrant to Ostia. Important real estate restoration that can bring a new and beautiful urban look to one of the many derelict and derelict spaces is taking far too long. The new headquarters of the university in Ostia di Roma Tre has a total area of ​​6,400 square meters. It consists of 15 classrooms with 869 seats, as well as a lecture hall with 176 seats. There are a total of 1,045 classroom seats, as well as space for 4 teaching laboratories and 154 teaching stations. Added to all this is a 150-seat dining room in the basement and 17 offices with a further 34 workstations for staff.

The new headquarters in Ostia will host courses from the Faculty of Industrial, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering (three-year curriculum in Mechanical Engineering, Marine Technology and Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering for Human Resources), the Faculty of Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Aviation Technology (Master’s degree in Sustainable Coastal and Ocean Engineering) and the Faculty of Law (three-year degree in legal services, territorial security and information technology curriculum).

Finally, the collegial bodies of the university approved an agreement with the State Police and the Financial Police on the establishment of a master’s degree in cybersecurity. The proposal is being finalized. (Source: Ansa)

