I live on an attic floor in the very center of Amsterdam. Every spring a family of pigeons takes up residence in my gutter. It turns out that pigeons are active day and night and are constantly making noise. It’s “woo-hoo” from early morning until late at night. Soundtrack of my summer. When a friend unexpectedly stays over one evening, I make up the sofa bed in the living room. The next morning, after my boyfriend leaves for work, she seriously says, “I’m telling you this with the best of intentions, but those sexy noises you’re making… you really need to do something about it.”

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via ik@nrc.nl

Share Write to the editor