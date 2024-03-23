New forms of nuclear production, Fi and the government are trying

“Italy’s position is clearly in favor of new forms of nuclear energy production.” Thus the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin on the sidelines of the ‘Milano Smart’ conference. “With the National Platform for sustainable nuclear power we are building the legal framework necessary to allow Italy to be a full part of the family of nuclear countries, as reiterated by Vice President Tajani. Only modern nuclear power can ensure we achieve the decarbonisation objectives while guaranteeing Italy safe and constant energy,” he adds.

Beyond words, there may soon also be facts. As Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, Forza Italia has filed a bill called “Provisions for the reactivation of existing nuclear power plants on the national territory and the construction of new nuclear energy production plants”. According to Il Fatto, “the bill was deposited in the Chamber by the Honorable Claudio Fazzone and contains just 5 articles, sufficient to overturn Italy’s energy strategy for the next decades”.

According to the bill, the current global situation and to accelerate the energy transition we need to rely (also) on nuclear energy. According to the text, cited by the Fact, “the construction and operation of new plants are considered activities of pre-eminent state interest and as such subject to a single authorization issued, upon request of the applicant, by decree of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Italy, in concert with the Minister of the Environment and the Minister of Infrastructure. The construction of new nuclear plants is subject to the prior identification of the sites by the Council of Ministers”.

To identify the location, FI proposes “compensation measures for the Municipalities located within 100 kilometers of the sites hosting the nuclear plants and for the Municipalities in whose territory the national waste deposit site falls, as well as for the Municipalities bordering them”.