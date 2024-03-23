Who tells the truth? Was Liliana Resinovich pregnant in 1993? The words of Sebastiano Visintin and Claudio Sterpin

During the last episode of the Quarto Grado television show, new details emerged on the case of Liliana Resinovich, the woman who disappeared and was later found lifeless in the grove of the former psychiatric hospital in Trieste.

An environmental interception of Sebastiano Visintin’s husband, which dates back to 2022, is causing a lot of discussion. The man, not knowing he was being intercepted, told another person about an old episode that happened in 1993. He and Liliana had recently started dating and she had decided to confide in him a little secret. She was pregnant and wanted to have an abortion, the baby wasn’t hers…

Whose was it? Liliana would never have revealed it to her husband, but he stated in the wiretap that she probably belonged to Claudio Sterpin

Sebastiano Visintin was immediately accused, by his family and by Claudio himself, of having always lied. Liliana Resinovich’s husband has repeatedly stated that he never knew about the relationship between his wife and Sterpin. He always pointed the finger at the “special friend” accusing him of making it all up. Why then in 2022 did he tell a person, without knowing he was being intercepted, that Claudio had probably gotten Liliana pregnant in 1993?

It was Sebastiano, a guest in the Quarto Grado study, who answered the question, expressing his disgust at what is happening. Visintin explained that she told the investigators about the episode of the abortion and pregnancy and that she had always tried to keep it a secret from Liliana. Now, however, an intimate detail of a woman who is no longer with us has been told to the four winds.

Sebastiano explained that for Liliana the abortion was a painful and sad moment and they had only been dating for a short time. He stood by her while she cried and trembled. She would never tell him details about who the baby’s father was and he would never ask her. Visintin reiterated that he had only known Claudio as the president of Marathon. He and Lilli were just friends.

Claudio Sterpin, however, interviewed by Quarto Grado, denied the possibility that that child was his. The man explained that he would have dated Resinovich several times over the years, however he said he was certain that in the early 1990s the two were just friends. In that period he met the woman who later became his wife. Shortly after, however, he corrected himself, admitting that he couldn’t say for sure, because it’s impossible to remember every detail after so many years.